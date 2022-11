Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school

DP World Tour Q-school is finally done - and for some, it's time to celebrate.

The top 25 plus ties from the mammoth six-round showdown at Infinitum have been decided, and we now know who will be playing on Europe’s top circuit next year.

As well as some new faces, there are also some returning stars who have regained their status this year.

In total 28 players qualified this year, from all corners of Europe and beyond.



Simon Forstrom

Nationality: Swedish

Age: 33

Position: 1

Score: -29

David Ravetto

Nationality: French

Age: 25

Position: 2

Score: -27

Daniel Brown

Nationality: English

Age: 28

Position: 3

Score: -25

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Nationality: Thai

Age: 33

Position: 4

Score: -25

Alejandro Del Rey

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 24

Position: 5

Score: -24

Nick Bachem

Nationality: German

Age: 23

Position: 6

Score: -23

John Axelsen

Nationality: Danish

Age: 24

Position: T7

Score: -22

Ryo Hisatsune

Nationality: Japanese

Age: 20

Position: T7

Score: -22

Pedro Figueiredo

Nationality: Portuguese

Age: 31

Position: T7

Score: -22

Tobias Eden

Nationality: Swedish

Age: 27

Position: 11

Score: -21

Joel Stalter

Nationality: French

Age: 30

Position: 12

Score: -20

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Nationality: French

Age: 37

Position: T13

Score: -19

Marcel Siem

Nationality: German

Age: 42

Position: T13

Score: -19

Joshua Lee

Nationality: American

Age: 27

Position: T13

Score: -19

Gary Hurley

Nationality: Irish

Age: 29

Position: T13

Score: -19

Gunner Wiebe

Nationality: American

Age: 33

Position: T13

Score: -19

Sam Hutsby

Nationality: English

Age: 34

Position: T13

Score: -19

Gary Stal

Nationality: French

Age: 30

Position: T19

Score: -18

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Nationality: Icelandic

Age: 30

Position: T19

Score: -18

David Horsey

Nationality: English

Age: 37

Position: T19

Score: -18

Jens Fahrbring

Nationality: Swedish

Age: 38

Position: T19

Score: -18

Niklas Lemke

Nationality: Swedish

Age: 38

Position: T23

Score: -17

Andrew Wilson

Nationality: English

Age: 28

Position: T23

Score: -17

Ricardo Santos

Nationality: Portuguese

Age: 40

Position: T23

Score: -17

Garrick Porteous

Nationality: English

Age: 32

Position: T23

Score: -17

John Murphy

Nationality: Irish

Age: 24

Position: T23

Score: -17

Adrien Saddier

Nationality: French

Age: 30

Position: T23

Score: -17