search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Laughable”: Jon Rahm hits out at OWGR changes

Golf News

“Laughable”: Jon Rahm hits out at OWGR changes

By Lewis Fraser16 November, 2022
Jon Rahm OWGR DP World Tour LIV Golf DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has called the Official World Golf Ranking system laughable ahead of this week’s DP World Tour Championship.

The Spaniard cited the lack of points on offer for this week’s event, which offers fewer points than the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour.

This week’s DP World Tour event will award 21.8 points to the winner, while the RSM Classic champion will receive 37 points.

"I'm going to be as blunt as I can," he said. 

"I think the OWGR right now is laughable. Laughable. Laughable. 

"The fact that the RSM doesn't have any of the top 20 in the world and has more points than this event where we have seven of the top 20 is laughable."

• Rory McIlroy urges Greg Norman to quit LIV

• How to get tickets for 2023 AIG Women's Open

The world No.5 continued, sayingthe system devalues the best players in the world.

"I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better," he said. 

"I don't care what their system says. I think they have made a mistake. I think some aspects of it might be beneficial but I think they have devalued the value of the better players."

"You have the 30 best players of the year. They should not be punished because it's a smaller field. 

"Depth of field doesn't mean better tournament. I could go on and on. I think they have missed the mark on that stance quite a bit."

Rahm, who is currently 14th in the DP World Tour's order of merit, went on to say that he isn't necessarily against LIV Golf being awarded OWGR points in the future, but that there should be adjusments.

• PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments

• LPGA star banned from US over vaccine status

"If your requirement is to have World Ranking points as 72 holes and a cut, maybe you don't award them 100% of the points since they are not fulfilling all of the requirements.

"I also believe, it's probably a couple-year process, so they need to respect that as every other tour has.

"I think they could be awarded. I just don't know how we could work it out. I don't know if they necessarily deserve 100%."

Rahm will have Ewen Ferguson for company in round one at the Earth Course in Dubai.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Patrick Reed’s $750m lawsuit thrown out
Bryson DeChambeau: Bulking led to health problems
Longest-running sponsorship on PGA Tour to end
Gareth Bale finds way round Wales World Cup golf ban
Phil Mickelson “may have to give evidence” in LIV case

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
Improve your posture
Watch
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow