LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status

Linn Grant is eligible to compete in this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, but won’t be making the journey due to travel restrictions.

The Swede has played in six LPGA events this season, all of them outside the USA, and has amassed enough ranking points to compete in the season closer.

However, in a statement to Golfweek, she explained that she won’t be making the trip to Florida as travel restrictions require visitors to be vaccinated against covid-19.

“Under normal circumstances I would naturally love to partake in the CME," she explained.



"Like everybody else out there, it is a clear goal to play the season-ending event, especially this year when CME is putting out the biggest check in women’s golf history. In isolation it is of course fantastic for us players, but more importantly it is a clear statement that shows direction of the true worth of women’s golf.

"Nevertheless, with travel restrictions to enter the US for unvaccinated still remaining, it is still not an option for me to play LPGA events in the US This is the sole reason I am not playing the CME.



"I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the US I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team. What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in US – either through a positive outcome on a medical relief process or by US easing up on the travel restrictions.



"I will now focus on finishing off nicely on the LET finale in Andalucia. At the end of the day, no matter how I look at it, and despite all joggling, I have had a great year.”

Grant won the Scandinavian Mixed in June by nine shots over Henrik Stenson, becoming the first women to win on the DP World Tour.

She is currently ranked 25th in the women's world rankings, her highest-ever position on the standings.

