LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal

LIV Golf has confirmed long-reported rumours it will hold an event in Australia in 2023.

The breakaway league is now home to a number of stars from Down Under, most notably Open champion Cam Smith, as well as CEO Greg Norman.

It comes as part of a “multi-year commitment” on LIV’s part to add more destinations to the calendar.

The Grange Golf Club will be the venue for LIV Golf Adelaide in April, the first confirmed Australian event on the Saudi-backed circuit.

• Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed LIV signing?



• Perez blasts Woods over LIV remarks



“Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” said Norman.

“This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe.

“There is massive potential for Australia to play a bigger role in this great sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to showcase Adelaide for our league’s debut year.”

News of the tour’s arrival in the South Australian capital was welcomed by the province’s Premier Peter Malinauskas, who claimed the event will deliver an economic boost to the region.

“Securing the first Australian LIV Golf tournament is an exciting coup for South Australia,” he said.

• I nearly quit golf. Now I'm back on the DP World Tour



• Challenge Tour winner calls for development tour help



“As Premier, I am determined to lure more major events to South Australia, which means more visitors, more economic activity and more jobs.

“This is exactly what our economy needs as we emerge from the pandemic, in particular our hospitality sector which has done it tough over the past couple of years.

“LIV Golf will bring some of the world’s best golf players to SA for an event the likes of which our country has never seen before.”