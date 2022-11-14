Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?

Speculation is mounting over who the next player to join LIV Golf will be - and it looks like Sergio Garcia may have unwittingly just revealed him!

The Spaniard has posted a picture on his Instagram account which was taken at a charity day in Austin, Texas.

A number of his LIV Golf colleagues feature in the photo, amongst them Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

Also there are Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch, Eugenio Chacarra, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

Standing in the back row next to Chacarra?

Mito Pereira.

The Chilean has been heavily linked with a move to LIV after an impressive season on the PGA Tour during which he came within a whisker of winning the US PGA Championship and finished 50th on the FedEx Cup standings.

LIV has yet to officially announce any new signings for the 2023 season but, according to CEO Greg Norman, the Saudi-back circuit is keen to add seven new faces.

Speaking to the media during the recent season-ending Team Championship in Miami, LIV president Atul Khosla added that the tour is keen to get its business done before the end of 2022.

“We are in the middle of the discussions,” he said. “We are going to get it done this year. We want the teams locked in by the new year. It will play itself out over the next couple of months.”

