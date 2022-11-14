Explained: Rules of Golf changes for 2023

The R&A and USGA have announced changes to the Rules of Golf for 2023.

In all there are five alterations, each introduced to “help golfers at all levels of play”.

Modifications for players with disabilities

Existing rules are modified for players who require them due to disabilities. However, under the changes for 2023, the modifications will become rules in their own right.

Handicap usage in stroke play

Under the current rules, if you submit a physical scorecard and don’t write your handicap, you’ll be disqualified. But from January 1, that’s not the case. Due to “the continued growth of score-posting technology”, players will no longer be penalised. Committees will be responsible for handicap accuracy.

Club damaged during round

If a club is damaged during a round, you will now be able to replace it – which isn’t currently the case. This will only apply if it wasn’t broken as the result of abuse, though.

Ball moved by natural forces

From January 1, if you drop, place or replace your ball and it then moves to another area of the course or out of bounds, it must be replaced.

Back-on-the-line relief procedure

The back-on-the-line procedure is often used for penalty area or unplayable relief. The changes mean players must drop their ball on the line, and it must come to rest within a clublength.

“We are continuing to improve and adapt the Rules of Golf to ensure they are in line with the way the modern game is played,” said R&A rules director Grant Moir.

“That means making the Rules easier to understand and access for all golfers and making the sport more inclusive and welcoming for golfers with disabilities.

“We are also working to ensure golf has a sustainable long-term future and making more resources available digitally is key to achieving that goal.”

“The growing popularity of golf continues to guide our decision-making and modernising the Rules to promote inclusivity and accessibility is clearly a great step in the right direction,” said Thomas Pagel, USGA chief governance officer.

“This latest evolution is especially important to the community of golfers with disabilities, and we hope it will encourage more people to play and enjoy the game.”