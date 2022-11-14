PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims

Bubba Watson caused a stir earlier this week when he claimed he had received payments to appear in PGA Tour events.

The recent LIV Golf signing, who has not yet featured on the circuit due to injury, told ESPN he had been paid to play certain events – despite the practice breaching tour regulations.

However, tour officials have now responded, issuing a statement in which they confirmed Watson may have been paid to perform a sponsor’s activity, but denying he had been compensated by the tour itself.

"We are aware that certain tournament sponsors may contract with a player to perform a sponsor-related activity during tournament week for which they receive nominal compensation,” it said.

“This is permissible under our guidelines."

LIV has faced criticism for paying vast sums to players to entice them to move to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Watson, who has two Masters titles, said the PGA Tour’s stance “makes him laugh”.

"It makes me laugh because on the PGA Tour, I got paid behind closed doors to show up at tournaments, many tournaments," he said.

"And if Bubba Watson's not the best, that means the best were getting paid better than me and more than me.

“And so it's guaranteed money. I miss the cut, I still make money. I make the cut, I make extra money."