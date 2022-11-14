Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction

Fancy owning a unique piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia? This is your chance.

The ball used by the 15-major winner when he made a hole-in-one on his professional debut in 1996.

Woods made the ace on the 14th at the Greater Milwaukee Open, then tossed the ball to Bob Gustin and his brother-in-law David, who were standing behind the green.

Gustin even managed to get the Titleist autographed by the great man, and since then it has taken pride of place in his home.

However, he has decided now is the time to pass it on – and it’s expected to fetch a hefty sum when Heritage Auctions put it under the hammer.

“Whatever it goes for, I’m splitting that with my brother-in-law, David,” Gustin told Golf.com.

“He’s the one who shouted, ‘Throw it over here!’ He’s the one who it deflected off of before it came to me. We both had a part in me ending up with this ball, so we’ll both enjoy it after it goes to someone else.”

The artefact is made even more unusual by the fact Woods has made just three aces in his entire career – and none since 1998.

Given the irons used for his historic Tiger Slam recently fetched upwards of $5million, it’s likely the ball will sell for much more than the $22,000 the bidding currently sits at.

The auction ends at midnight on November 18. Check out the full listing here.