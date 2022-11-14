search
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale

Golf News

Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale

By Jamie Hall04 November, 2022
DP World Tour Inifinitum Q-SChool
Infinitum Final Stage Dp World Tour Q School

Last-ditch preparations are taking place ahead of the final stage of DP World Tour Q-school next week.

Held at the Infinitum resort in Catalonia, it marks the event’s return to the schedule after a Covid-19-enforced three-year absence.

Next week’s showdown will take place from November 11-16, with 156 players battling it out over six rounds of the Hills and Lakes courses in a bid to make it to the DP World Tour.

It is the final chance for hopefuls to secure full status on the circuit for next season, with 25 spots available.

• Robert MacIntyre reveals charity foundation plan

• Stephen Gallacher opens state-of-the-art centre

Some illustrious names are among the list of past winners, including major champions Jose Maria Olazabal, Sandy Lyle and Retief Goosen.

“The Qualifying School Final Stage is one of the biggest tournaments of the year and the eyes of the golfing world will be on us next week,” said Agustin Garcia Pascual, Infinitum’s chief business officer.

“It’s a great honour to host such an important event again, which signals the start of a new three-year partnership for Infinitum with the DP World Tour.

“With the work that has been carried out over the summer, I’m confident that the players will find the courses in better condition than ever and we’re looking forward to another fantastic week of golf.”

• DP World Tour announces record prize fund

• Tiger Woods to lead all-star exhibition

The 156 hopefuls will fight it out over two very different tests of golf at Infinitum, which first hosted the final stage of Q-school in 2017.

The Lakes course, designed by Greg Norman, has water as its primary defence and has undergone significant maintenance work, including upgrading the grass on the fairways from Rye to Bermuda Tifway.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Hills course features several elevated tees and tight landing areas. Enveloped by towering cliffs, it offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

