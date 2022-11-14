search
HomeGolf NewsGemma Dryburgh claims first LPGA title

Golf News

Gemma Dryburgh claims first LPGA title

By Jamie Hall06 November, 2022
Gemma Dryburgh LPGA Toto Japan Classic Golf In Scotland women's golf
Gemma Dryburgh Toto Japan Classic

Gemma Dryburgh produced an incredible final round to win her first LPGA title at the Toto Japan Classic.

The 29-year-old from Aberdeen shot a closing 65 to seal a four-shot victory over Sweden’s Linn Grant.

Dryburgh began her final round trailing home favourite Momoko Ueda by a shot. However, Ueda faltered, while Dryburgh capitalised with a run of four bogeys in five holes.

“It is overwhelming, to be honest,” she said after her victory was confirmed.

“It has been a dream for a long time and a lot of hard work has gone into this and it means so much as it is a life-changing win.

“I was surprisingly calm.

“When I’d dreamt of this moment, I thought I would be super nervous.

“I was nervous. I’m not going to lie. But I was incredibly calm to be honest and kind of focused on my breathing.

“The fans were amazing. We were clapped on to every tee and the vibes are just so good. We just lapped it up.”

Dryburgh’s victory makes her the first Scot to win on the LPGA since Catriona Matthew in 2011.

She is also the third Brit to win in recent weeks, following Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff’s recent victories.

