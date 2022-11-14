Rory McIlroy calls for compromise in LIV / PGA Tour feud

Rory McIlroy appears to have softened his stance on LIV, calling on the Saudi-funded circuit and the PGA Tour to find a way to co-exist.

World No.1 McIlroy has been one of the most vocal and high-profile critics of the Greg Norman-fronted tour which completed its debut season in Miami a week ago.

However, speaking to Italian publication Golf & Turismo this week, the Irishman called for an end to the bitter split that has divided men’s professional golf this year.

"I believe there is no more time to waste, the PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the sake of our sport," McIlroy is quoted as saying. "I don't know when this can happen, certainly not tomorrow, but of course we will have to find an agreement.

"Golf is a small reality. It is not football where there are large worlds inside it such as Serie A, the Champions League, FIFA and UEFA that coexist with each other. We need to stick together and find a way to ensure that, in the future, there are no splits like the one we are witnessing today."

McIlroy’s comments echo those of Lee Trevino. The six-time major-winner told attendees at a Texas Sports Hall of Fame event that the emergence of the new circuit has parallels with the rise of the PGA Tour more than half a century ago.



“This LIV thing is the same thing that we did when we broke from the PGA [of America] in 1969,” said the

“I didn’t [go]. I stayed with the PGA. But other players broke away. I don’t think it will affect anything. As long as Europe is [politically and financially] stable and the Saudis [are stable], then this will be fine.”

Just a few days ago, LIV CEO Norman stated his belief that, despite all the animosity of this year, he believes that the two tours can still reach a compromise.

"There was always room - always, always, always room - and there still is room for them [the PGA Tour] to sit down and understand what we have and what this is all about," said the Australian.

"I quite honestly think the ball is in their court. It's not in ours. We've tried. We've tried on numerous occasions, not just me personally but before I even came on board."