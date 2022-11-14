search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf club targeted by motorbike-riding vandals

Golf News

Golf club targeted by motorbike-riding vandals

By Jamie Hall08 November, 2022
Stirling Golf Club vandalism Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland
Stirling Golf Club Vandalism

A prestigious golf club has been targeted by vandals amid warnings attacks are becoming more common.

Staff at Stirling Golf Club, one of the oldest in central Scotland, arrived on Tuesday to find damage caused by motorbikes across several areas of the course.

It included tyre marks across greens and fairways, as well as chunks of turf ripped up.

• Explained: Rules of Golf changes for 2023

• Rory McIlroy calls for LIV Golf truce

Officials at the club, which has been targeted several times, said they were "very disappointed" and appealed for information.

Scottish Golf described the "mindless” incident as “absolutely awful” and urged anyone with information to contact the club and Police Scotland.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report of vandalism to the course at Stirling Golf Club, Queen’s Road, Stirling around 8.55am on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

• Gemma Dryburgh revels in LPGA win

• MacIntyre and Gallacher call for grassroots support

It is the latest in a succession of incidents which have seen clubs across the country targeted.

Three courses in Dundee have had burnt-out cars dumped in the last 18 months. Caird Park Golf Club was closed after £50,000 worth of machinery was stolen then driven across the course.

Other venues have been forced to close public access following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Stirling Golf Club

Related Articles - vandalism

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow