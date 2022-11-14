Golf club targeted by motorbike-riding vandals

A prestigious golf club has been targeted by vandals amid warnings attacks are becoming more common.

Staff at Stirling Golf Club, one of the oldest in central Scotland, arrived on Tuesday to find damage caused by motorbikes across several areas of the course.

It included tyre marks across greens and fairways, as well as chunks of turf ripped up.

Officials at the club, which has been targeted several times, said they were "very disappointed" and appealed for information.

Scottish Golf described the "mindless” incident as “absolutely awful” and urged anyone with information to contact the club and Police Scotland.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report of vandalism to the course at Stirling Golf Club, Queen’s Road, Stirling around 8.55am on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is the latest in a succession of incidents which have seen clubs across the country targeted.

Three courses in Dundee have had burnt-out cars dumped in the last 18 months. Caird Park Golf Club was closed after £50,000 worth of machinery was stolen then driven across the course.

Other venues have been forced to close public access following reports of anti-social behaviour.

