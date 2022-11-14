search
HomeGolf News"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments

By Jamie Hall14 November, 2022
Byeong-Hun An PGA Tour Cadence Bank Houston Open
Byeong Hun An Racism

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An and LPGA star Danielle Kang have hit out after alleging they were the victims of derogatory comments.

An – sometimes known as Ben - was paired alongside his compatriots Seung-Yul Noh and S.H. Kim at the Cadence Bank Houston Open last week.

The world No.226 revealed the incident on Twitter after play had finished in Texas on Sunday.

• LIV Golf confirms Australia event

• Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed LIV signing?

“It was fun to play with other two Koreans today until some fan said ‘good shot Kim… oh that was An. It’s all the same anyways’,” he wrote on the site.

It is the second incident of its kind to affect An in the space of two months following his return to the top tier.

He revealed a spectator had mistaken him for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is Japanese, at the Fortinet Championship in September.

An suggested such comments are a regular occurrence at events.

• Perez blasts Woods over LIV remarks

• I nearly quit golf. Now I'm back on the DP World Tour

“My first ‘nice shot Hideki’ of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the tour. Feels nice,” he said following the incident.

An, who turned pro 11 years ago, regained his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year.

He finished in a tie for 53rd in Houston, with the event won by Tony Finau.

Danielle Kang

Meanwhile Kang took to Instagram to reveal an unsavoury incident of her own.

She claimed she was approached by two teenagers who made comments and said it happens "almost every time" she visits Florida.

"Today was unfortunately two young girls around the age of 15 coming up to my face at CVS and shouting random things and since I didn't respond they chattered away saying how it doesn't matter cause I probably don't speak English," she said.

"I hope, truly hope that culture and social studies become more of an importance."

Kang, who was born in California, added she was told to "go back to my own country" last year, saying: "Being uneducated to this level is the truest form of an embarrassment."

Golf News

LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

