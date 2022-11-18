How to get tickets for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open – and the R&A has revealed how fans can get their hands passes for the showpiece.

Following a successful event at Muirfield last summer, which was won by Ashleigh Buhai in a dramatic playoff, the flagship tournament moves to former Ryder Cup, British Masters and Senior Open venue Walton Heath for 2023.

R&A have revealed special rates for fans who snap their briefs up early, with tournament day tickets available from just £30.

Meanwhile practice day rates start at £10.

“We are delighted to be playing the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in 2023,” said tournament director Zoe Ridgway.

“As we return to the south-east for the first time in four years our goal is to make the championship as accessible as possible for everyone.

"We are anticipating rising levels of interest and demand to attend the AIG Women's Open and we have introduced Wednesday practice day tickets to offer fans even more opportunities to watch their favourite players in this world-class major championship."

Further benefits are also available, with a £10 discount on offer when booking a weekend bundle and £30 off the new five-day ticket.

Mastercard holders are eligible for £10 off their purchase from November 21-29.

As usual the R&A will be operating its “Kids Go Free” initiative, which means all under-16s get access free of charge. Briefs for 16-24-year-olds are half price.

To buy tickets, click here.