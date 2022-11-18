search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow to get tickets for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Golf News

How to get tickets for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

By Jamie Hall15 November, 2022
AIG Women's Open R&A Walton Heath women's golf
Aig Womens Open 2023 Tickets

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open – and the R&A has revealed how fans can get their hands passes for the showpiece.

Following a successful event at Muirfield last summer, which was won by Ashleigh Buhai in a dramatic playoff, the flagship tournament moves to former Ryder Cup, British Masters and Senior Open venue Walton Heath for 2023.

R&A have revealed special rates for fans who snap their briefs up early, with tournament day tickets available from just £30.

• PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments

• LPGA star banned from US over vaccine status

Meanwhile practice day rates start at £10.

“We are delighted to be playing the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in 2023,” said tournament director Zoe Ridgway.

“As we return to the south-east for the first time in four years our goal is to make the championship as accessible as possible for everyone.

"We are anticipating rising levels of interest and demand to attend the AIG Women's Open and we have introduced Wednesday practice day tickets to offer fans even more opportunities to watch their favourite players in this world-class major championship."

• LIV Golf confirms Australia event

• Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed LIV signing?

Further benefits are also available, with a £10 discount on offer when booking a weekend bundle and £30 off the new five-day ticket.

Mastercard holders are eligible for £10 off their purchase from November 21-29.

As usual the R&A will be operating its “Kids Go Free” initiative, which means all under-16s get access free of charge. Briefs for 16-24-year-olds are half price.

To buy tickets, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Walton Heath

Related Articles - women's golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Patrick Reed’s $750m lawsuit thrown out
Bryson DeChambeau: Bulking led to health problems
Longest-running sponsorship on PGA Tour to end
Gareth Bale finds way round Wales World Cup golf ban
Phil Mickelson “may have to give evidence” in LIV case

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
Improve your posture
Watch
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow