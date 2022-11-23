Toptracer transforms St Andrews facility

Two months since its installation, Toptracer has helped St Andrews Links practice facility to huge participation figures.

The innovative driving range technology has helped St Andrews Links to dramatically higher numbers, with almost 1 million golf balls hit on the range since August.

These balls have been hit in over 10,000 sessions on the range which looks back onto the Old Course.

The top of the range technology allows players to test out their skills on courses including the Old Course, which is only virtually available on Toptracer technology. This has contributed to golfers staying in the practice bays for longer and more new golfers engaging more with the sport.

As well as this, it gives experienced players the chance to use features such as Toptracer30, to get instant feedback and stats on their game.

Danny Campbell, Commercial Director for St Andrews Links, said:

“There is no question that Toptracer is the dominant force in range technology. They literally invented the space and as a result reinvented the range experience.

"It’s clear that through this wealth of experience, they’ve come to understand operator challenges, how to transform practice areas into experiential destinations and how to build a seamless platform that provides a valuable experience to all golfers.

"Our members and visitors expect the very best at every turn and at 600 years old, have a responsibility to uphold the traditions of the game, while making sure we innovate, move forward, and never stand still - and Toptracer is a big part of that.”



Ben Sharpe, President at Toptracer, commented on the landmark opportunity:

“We are delighted that the partnership between Toptracer and St Andrews Links has begun so successfully.

"We’re delighted to hear about the improvements St Andrews Links have seen since install, and it’s yet another example of how Toptracer Range is transforming the driving range experience.

“Furthermore, bringing arguably the world’s most famous golf course, the Old Course, to the world’s No. 1 range technology on an exclusive basis means that more golfers than ever before will have access direct from their bay in any of our 750 sites across 31 countries worldwide.”