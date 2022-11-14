Gareth Bale banned from playing golf during World Cup

Wales star Gareth Bale has been banned from playing golf during his country’s World Cup campaign.

Rob Page, the team’s head coach, put to bed any hopes of his talisman finding time for a few holes while in Qatar for the tournament – their first World Cup since 1958.

“There’s no golf. We’re out there to do a job,” he said.

“In the past I may get Gareth, Kieffer Moore or Aaron Ramsey come up to me and say, ‘what’s the plan for tomorrow afternoon? Are there meetings?

“I’d say ‘no, there’s not meetings so if you want nine holes then go and play.

“But that is when you have a week building up to a double-header. Out there we won’t have enough time.

“Every four days there’s a game. It's relentless.”

Bale’s love for golf is well-known, and the forward plays off a low single-figure handicap. He is also an ambassador for the R&A.

He also has a golf course in his back garden.

He attracted regular criticism during his time at Real Madrid as it was perceived he was more concerned about golf than representing the club.

He famously displayed a flag with the words “Wales, Golf, Madrid: In that order” after helping his country qualify for Euro 2020.