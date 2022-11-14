Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari named Hero Cup captains

Ryder Cup partners in crime Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been named playing captains for the Hero Cup in January.

The Europe vs Great Britain and Ireland matchup will take place in Abu Dhabi under the microscope of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Fleetwood and Molinari – whose brother Edoardo is one of Donald’s vice-captains – will each select nine players for their teams.

According to the DP World Tour, the event’s organiser, selection will take into account performances in the tour’s rankings. Lineups will be confirmed early next month.

Molinari and Fleetwood famously enjoyed a hugely successful partnership at the 2018 Ryder Cup, winning all four of the matches they played together and being dubbed “Moliwood” by fans.

Donald paid tribute to their “wealth of experience” as he announced they had accepted the roles.

“Fran and I obviously get on very well so I am sure it will feel a little strange at first being opposing captains, but I think the Hero Cup is a fantastic way for players to compete in team match play, which is something both of us have always relished,” said Fleetwood.

“Abu Dhabi has been pretty good to me over the years so hopefully that will continue in January and I look forward to working closely with Fran and Luke, as well as all the players.”

The Hero Cup takes a similar format to the Seve Trophy, which pitted the best of continental Europe against their British and Irish counterparts.

The contest will consist of a session each of foursomes, fourballs and singles, with every player taking part in every session.

“The Hero Cup is a great idea and will be a very good way for European players to get some more experience of playing in team match play,” Molinari added.

“I definitely felt like it benefited me when I played in similar events in the past.

“Hopefully as captains, Tommy and I can bring some of our own experience of team golf to help the other players and we are looking forward to working with Luke on this exciting new concept ahead of a big year for European golf with the Ryder Cup taking place in my home country.”

