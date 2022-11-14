search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsInjury ends Jessica Korda’s season

Golf News

Injury ends Jessica Korda’s season

By Lewis Fraser08 November, 2022
Jessica Korda LPGA women's golf Tour News
Jessica Korda Back Injury

LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda’s season has come to an end due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old revealed on her Instagram that due to doctor’s recommendations, she has cut her year short.

• Explained: Rules of Golf changes for 2023

The six-time LPGA Tour winner said that if she had continued to play, her injury would have become worse and her recovery time would have increased.

• Gemma Dryburgh revels in LPGA win

The American had previously battled a rib injury at the start of the year, but had recovered to post a runner-up finish at the Chevron Championship in April.

Korda is currently ranked 16th in the Rolex Women's World Rankings, with her last outing at the Aramco Team Series - New York in mid October.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jessica Korda

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow