Injury ends Jessica Korda’s season

LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda’s season has come to an end due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old revealed on her Instagram that due to doctor’s recommendations, she has cut her year short.

The six-time LPGA Tour winner said that if she had continued to play, her injury would have become worse and her recovery time would have increased.

The American had previously battled a rib injury at the start of the year, but had recovered to post a runner-up finish at the Chevron Championship in April.

Korda is currently ranked 16th in the Rolex Women's World Rankings, with her last outing at the Aramco Team Series - New York in mid October.