Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Wood will make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge next month.

The 15-time major winner confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon following weeks of speculation.

It comes just days after it was confirmed he will play in Capital One’s The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, takes place in Albany in the Bahamas the week after the made-for-TV exhibition.

Woods has not played since missing the cut at the Open in July, where he admitted he could have played his last round at St Andrews.

I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 9, 2022

He has played just nine competitive rounds of golf this year at the Masters, the Open and the US PGA where he made the cut but withdrew before the final round.

He has previously stated he will not play a full schedule on tour following the devastating car crash he was involved in last year, which led to serious leg injuries.

Most recently he was pictured caddying for his son 13-year-old son Charlie, who has this week been playing in a junior event.

Woods also confirmed Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner have been added to the field for the Hero World Challenge.

