search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Unbelievable”: Another golf course suffers vandal attack

Golf News

“Unbelievable”: Another golf course suffers vandal attack

By Jamie Hall09 November, 2022
Shotts Golf Club vandalism Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland club news
Shotts Gc

Another golf course has been targeted amid a spate of vandalism affecting clubs across the UK.

Staff arrived at Shotts Golf Club on Wednesday morning to find the 15th fairway wrecked by tyre tracks.

“Some clever individual has mistaken the 15th fairway for a turning circle,” club officials wrote on Twitter, confirming they were checking CCTV footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

• Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods "has won PIP"

• Molinari and Fleetwood given Hero Cup roles

Golfers were quick to react, branding the incident “unbelievable” and calling for those responsible to be made to pay for the repairs.

It is the latest in a growing list of attacks on clubs across the country.

On Tuesday bosses at Stirling Golf Club revealed they had called in police after it was targeted yobs on motorbikes.

Tyre marks were left across greens and fairways, while chunks of turf were ripped up. A police spokesman told bunkered.co.uk investigations are ongoing.

• 8 big names playing DP World Tour Q school

• Jessica Korda reveals season-ending injury

Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Club has also seen repeated incidents in recent weeks and was forced to close when £50,000 of machinery was stolen and driven across the course.

Other venues have been forced to close public access following reports of anti-social behaviour, often during hours of darkness when clubs are unmanned.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - vandalism

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - club news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow