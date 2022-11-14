“Unbelievable”: Another golf course suffers vandal attack

Another golf course has been targeted amid a spate of vandalism affecting clubs across the UK.

Staff arrived at Shotts Golf Club on Wednesday morning to find the 15th fairway wrecked by tyre tracks.

“Some clever individual has mistaken the 15th fairway for a turning circle,” club officials wrote on Twitter, confirming they were checking CCTV footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

• Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods "has won PIP"



• Molinari and Fleetwood given Hero Cup roles



Golfers were quick to react, branding the incident “unbelievable” and calling for those responsible to be made to pay for the repairs.

It is the latest in a growing list of attacks on clubs across the country.

Some clever individual has mistaken the 15th fairway for a turning circle yesterday evening 🙄 CCTV being checked at the minute pic.twitter.com/gmx9fI9XWY — Shotts Golf Course (@GolfShotts) November 9, 2022

On Tuesday bosses at Stirling Golf Club revealed they had called in police after it was targeted yobs on motorbikes.

Tyre marks were left across greens and fairways, while chunks of turf were ripped up. A police spokesman told bunkered.co.uk investigations are ongoing.

• 8 big names playing DP World Tour Q school



• Jessica Korda reveals season-ending injury



Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Club has also seen repeated incidents in recent weeks and was forced to close when £50,000 of machinery was stolen and driven across the course.

Other venues have been forced to close public access following reports of anti-social behaviour, often during hours of darkness when clubs are unmanned.