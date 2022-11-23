search
Golf News

Phil Mickelson “may have to give evidence” in LIV case

By Jamie Hall18 November, 2022
Phil Mickelson and several other LIV Golf players may have to give evidence despite withdrawing from the league’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

Just three players remain attached to the proceedings against the PGA Tour, along with LIV itself. Mickelson is one of eight who had at one point been named but have subsequently pulled out.

However, as reported by Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, the six-time major winner – along with Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford – may still have to give evidence.

It comes as a result of confirmation from Judge Susan van Keulen of a standard that “applies no matter whether the responding person is a party to the litigation or a third-party subject”.

However, the court did agree with the three players’ attorneys that making them subject to discovery could impact other clients’ LIV Golf-related communications.

As a result, the move is “designed to limit the scope of the results to materials related to their agent's representation of the players and not other potential principals”.

Judge van Keulen also approved motions to make the DP World Tour, its CEO Keith Pelley and the R&A subject to discovery.

LIV chiefs have alleged they are part of an “ecosystem” which combined to undermine the Saudi-funded league.

The trial is not expected to take place until 2024.

