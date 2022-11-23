search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Raging”: Tyrrell Hatton fumes despite Dubai 65

Golf News

“Raging”: Tyrrell Hatton fumes despite Dubai 65

By Jamie Hall17 November, 2022
Tyrrell Hatton DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship
Tyrrell Hatton Dp World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton may have put himself in pole position at the DP World Tour Championship – but he was in no mood to celebrate after his first round.

Most players would bite your hand off for a 65 in opening round of the season’s final event, especially when it leads to a share of the lead. But Tyrrell Hatton is not most players.

Having declared himself “raging” with his efforts after a bogey at the 18th, his only dropped shot of the day, Hatton then turned his fire on his season as a whole.

• Xander Schauffele opens up on LIV reports

• Davis Love III gives verdict on LIV peace talks

Despite a year containing seven top-tens, including a tie for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 31-year-old clearly has high standards.

“Consistently very, very average apart from that good finish at Bay Hill,” he replied when asked about his year by Sky Sports’ Tim Barter.

“We were leading Desert Classic on Saturday afternoon so there were a few good events at the start of the year.

“But apart from Bay Hill it’s been pretty boring. Nothing to get excited about.

“I won’t miss 2022.”

• Five-time tour winner reveals Greg Norman "spat"

• Historic links "disappearing" due to climate change

Hatton still has the chance to go out in front with the longest streak of wins in consecutive seasons, with a victory this week extending his run to four years in a row.

He is currently tied with Matt Fitzpatrick – his co-leader in Dubai - and Dustin Johnson on three successive years.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow