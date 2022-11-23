“Raging”: Tyrrell Hatton fumes despite Dubai 65

Tyrrell Hatton may have put himself in pole position at the DP World Tour Championship – but he was in no mood to celebrate after his first round.

Most players would bite your hand off for a 65 in opening round of the season’s final event, especially when it leads to a share of the lead. But Tyrrell Hatton is not most players.

Having declared himself “raging” with his efforts after a bogey at the 18th, his only dropped shot of the day, Hatton then turned his fire on his season as a whole.

• Xander Schauffele opens up on LIV reports



• Davis Love III gives verdict on LIV peace talks



Despite a year containing seven top-tens, including a tie for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 31-year-old clearly has high standards.

“Consistently very, very average apart from that good finish at Bay Hill,” he replied when asked about his year by Sky Sports’ Tim Barter.

“We were leading Desert Classic on Saturday afternoon so there were a few good events at the start of the year.

“But apart from Bay Hill it’s been pretty boring. Nothing to get excited about.

“I won’t miss 2022.”

• Five-time tour winner reveals Greg Norman "spat"

• Historic links "disappearing" due to climate change



Hatton still has the chance to go out in front with the longest streak of wins in consecutive seasons, with a victory this week extending his run to four years in a row.

He is currently tied with Matt Fitzpatrick – his co-leader in Dubai - and Dustin Johnson on three successive years.