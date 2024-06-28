Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump slug it out for the keys to the Oval Office, you might be surprised to know just how many former US presidents have loved golf as much as they do.

From having famous golf clubs named after them to being members of Augusta National, it seems that golf is a hobby that goes hand in hand with being the leader of the free world.

Let’s take a closer look…

Warren G. Harding

In office: 1921-1923

Harding, the 29th US president, played the game often despite what was described as a ‘limited ability’. Even though Harding may have been a stranger to under-par rounds, he left an indelible mark on the game with the famous TPC Harding Park in San Francisco – site of last year’s US PGA Championship – named after him. It is even reported the president trained his dog, Laddie Boy, to retrieve golf balls on the White House lawn.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

In office: 1933-1945

FDR was a notoriously passionate golfer and, in college, became the club champion at Campobello Island Golf Club in New Brunswick, Canada.

He would often play with other politicians in Washington but, sadly, had to give up the game after contracting polio at the age of 39.

Roosevelt left a legacy with the federal funding of public-works projects, which included dozens of municipal golf courses, like Bethpage State Park in New York and FDR Golf Club in Philadelphia.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

In office: 1953-1961

‘General Ike’ is arguably one of the most ardent golfers ever to have held the office of president and was famously a member of Augusta National Golf Club. He famously had a putting green installed in the White House grounds and, during his eight years in office, it’s estimated he played more than 800 rounds. That’s a round every three to four days!

While his handicap never reached single digits, he did team up with Arnold Palmer -a regular playing partner – to win a charity event in 1964.

John F. Kennedy

In office: 1961-1963

A member of the Harvard golf team during his college years, JFK was a seriously good golfer.

Before he became president, it was reported he once nearly aced the 16th hole at Cypress Point, his tee shot hitting the flagstick and ending up inches from the hole.

He also once received the gift of a golf course from his wife, Jackie. Not a whole golf course but a small mowed pasture, shaped into holes, at their weekend retreat.

Lyndon B. Johnson

In office: 1963-1969

LBJ reportedly played with an ulterior motive after realising golf was the perfect activity for political negotiations. Legend has it that the votes he needed to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 were secured on the golf course.

That’s not to say he was a particularly talented player. His swing was described as resembling a man trying to kill a rattlesnake, whilst he was no stickler for the rules. Rumour has it he took as many ‘practice’ shots as he liked until he found his rhythm.

Richard Nixon

In office: 1969-1974

While serving as vice-president to Eisenhower, Nixon dutifully took up the game and became a solid player, once breaking 80 and playing to a more than respectable handicap of 12.

However, despite having a three-hole course built at his home in San Clemente, California, he gave up golf during his controversial second term in office.

Gerald Ford

In office: 1974-1977

Gerald Ford was a much better golfer than most people might know, regularly breaking 90.

He was the first president to join the US Golf Association and was the honorary chairman of the first Presidents Cup in 1994.

After pardoning Richard Nixon, his very next job was go to the opening of the World Golf Hall of Fame and play a round with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. Nice work if you can get it!

Ronald Reagan

In office: 1981-1989

President Reagan didn’t play much but had a powerful swing. His most significant golfing moment came when during a round at Augusta Country Club when an armed man crashed the gates, took hostages and demanded to talk to Reagan. The assailant was soon apprehended.

Reagan was also one of six presidents who took lessons from Max Elbin, the long-time pro at the Burning Tree Golf Club.

George H.W. Bush

In office: 1989-1993

No president before or since was born into a family with such rich golf tradition.

Bush Sr’s maternal grandfather, George Herbert Walker, was the president of the USGA and founded the Walker Cup, whilst his father, Prescott Bush, was also a USGA president.

It was for his dedication to the game that Bush was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame. He was also decades ahead of his time on the course, insisting on playing “speed golf.” It has been said that any round that wasn’t over in under three hours was too long for the 41st president.

Bill Clinton

In office: 1993-2001

Bill Clinton is known for being long off the tee and a huge golf nut. He wasn’t too concerned with rules, however, hence the term ‘Billigans’. According to Don Van Natta Jnr – the bestselling author of ‘First Off The Tee’ – Clinton would routinely take up to100 extra shots per round!

One time, during his time in office, he played by himself in the pouring rain at the Army Navy Country Club, whilst his eponymous foundation hosted the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, on multiple occasions.

George W. Bush

In office: 2001-2009

Although not overly known for being a lover of golf, Bush still enjoyed a round or two during his time in office. Remember the “now watch this drive” moment?

Whilst modestly describing his game as “mediocre”, Bush is actually far better than that and, like his father, is a quick player.

It is said that he once shot 77 at Augusta National – no mean feat – and he often hosted the Warrior Open, a golf event benefiting wounded servicemen.

Barack Obama

In office: 2009-2017

Obama was the eighth left-hander in the White House but, interestingly, the first to play golf. Well-known for his love of the game, he was often criticised by opposition politicians for playing too much during his time in office.

Obama even had a golf simulator installed in the White House and invited Rory McIlroy to a White House dinner in 2012 when the Northern Irishman was ranked No.1 in the world.

Donald Trump

In office: 2017-2021

Perhaps not even Eisenhower was as passionate about golf as Donald Trump. He might also be the best golfer to ever take up residence in the White House, claiming to have a low single-digit handicap.

“People don’t realise he’s that old, and he can rip it and hit it as far as he does,” said Tiger Woods of Trump after playing a round with him at Trump International in Florida.

His golf involvement goes way beyond playing as a pastime, too. Trump owns or operates 17 golf courses, including four resorts: Turnberry and Trump International in Scotland, Doonbeg in Ireland, and Trump Doral in Miami.

According to reports, he even paid $50,000 out of his own pocket to upgrade the White House golf simulator, that was originally installed by his predecesor Obama.