The Masters is full of traditions. One of the best and most keenly anticipated? The Champions Dinner.

Since 1952, it has been customary for the winner of the previous year’s tournament to set the menu for the dinner, which is held on the Tuesday night of Masters week and is open to all previous Green Jacket winners to attend.

As you might expect, some people have got rather creative with their choices of food.

Over the next few pages, we look back on some of the most memorable menus that have been on offer, from the more traditional meals to the down right bizarre.

