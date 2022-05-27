search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: Zalatoris hits the front on day two

Golf News

US PGA: Zalatoris hits the front on day two

By Jamie Hall21 May, 2022
will zalatoris US PGA PGA Championship Southern Hills The majors
Will Zalatoris Pga

LEADERBOARD–9Zalatoris; -8 Pereira; -6 Thomas; -4 McIlroy, Watson, Ancer, Riley; -3 Fitzpatrick SELECTED OTHERS–2 Hatton; +1 Spieth, Schauffele, MacIntyre, Fleetwood; +2 Rahm, Koepka; +3 Woods. 

It was all change on day two at the PGA Championship as the lead changed hands in the second major of the year.

The first round belonged to Rory McIlroy – but it was Will Zalatoris who stole the show on Friday.

Zalatoris has a superb record in the majors and after some close calls, is in a great position to finally break his duck. After he rode his luck with some fortunate breaks, a run of three birdies in three holes on the back nine took him to nine-under.

He was joined at the top by surprise package Mito Pereira. The Colombian PGA Tour rookie would not have been many people’s choice, but he shares the lead at the halfway mark.

• Lee Westwood loses long-term sponsor

• Pepperell trolls Kuchar with US PGA gag

"I got away with murder a few times for sure," Zalatoris admitted after his round.

"I hit a few trees. But I made a bunch of six-to-eight-footers to keep the round going. 

"We lucked out a little bit with the draw - I played the last eight holes in not much wind."

Hot on the leader’s heels was Mito Pereira, the tournament’s surprise package. This time last year he was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour – now the Colombian is one shot off the lead at the halfway mark of a major championship.

In every major played at Southern Hills over the years, the 36-hole leader has gone on to win, so history is on the side of Zalatoris – but as well as Pereira, a host of players will fancy their chances over the weekend.

• Why DJ has a 9-WOOD in the bag this week

• US PGA: Why the pros are struggling in the sand

Justin Thomas set an early clubhouse lead in the toughest conditions early in the day. A charge from veteran Bubba Watson saw him move to four-under alongside McIlroy, who is still in the hunt. It wasn’t a vintage performance, but at there is every chance he could claw back the deficit.

Matt Fitzpatrick went to three-under, and will have designs on going lower on Saturday and Sunday.

Zalatoris may have the advantage, but it’s still all to play for in Tulsa.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - will zalatoris

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Southern Hills

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow