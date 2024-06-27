Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Before players can start dreaming of hoisting the Claret Jug, they’ll need to find their way into contention come the weekend – so what are the Open cut rules?

Players will need a strong start in a bid to be crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year, should they want to keep up with the pace heading into the latter stages.

While scores can rack up quickly on some of the UK’s best links courses, recent winning marks have not dropped below 15-under-par in the last three championships.

So, as 156 players battle it out for golf’s oldest championship, here is everything you need to know about the Open cut rules…

1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣5️⃣: After an opening 75, Peter Thomson had his work cut out at Royal Birkdale. He bounced back with a magnificent round of 68 and would go on to win the Championship for a remarkable fifth time 👏 #TheJourney — The Open (@TheOpen) April 22, 2022

The Open cut rules

The R&A, the Open’s tournament organisers, have made the least number of changes to the cut rules over the years, compared to other major championships.

However, a few variations of the rules have been used since the tournament was first contested in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club.

The cut rule at the Open was first introduced in 1898 and has remained a key part of the championship since.

From then until 1925, the event used either a 36-hole cut or a pre-qualifying to the Open.

The first change to the Open cut rules came after that, as a 72-hole format was in play, including a cut and a qualifying round, which lasted three days.

Most interestingly, the Open introduced what was called a ‘double cut’, between 1968 and 1985, where players were not just cut at the halfway point, but again after the third round.

Currently, the cut at the Open is made after the second round is fully completed, as the top 70 players and ties go on to face two more rounds.

That means that the number of golfers who compete across the weekend differs every year.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.