Royal Troon will host the Open for the tenth time this year, when the championship returns to South Ayrshire.
It first welcomes golf’s oldest tournament in 1923 and the stage is now set just over 100 years on for the final major in the men’s calendar.
Henrik Stenson won the Open on the Claret Jug’s last visit to Troon in 2016 and will be one of a handful of past champions teeing it up in July.
The American Brian Harman will look to defend his title as champion golfer on the year, as the best in the world descend on Troon’s famous links.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is hoping to make an Open return this year. The three-time winner was forced to sit out at Hoylake last year and outlined his aim to play at least once a month in 2024.
In total, 156 players will compete for the prestigious honours, so here is the field for the 152nd Open Championship as it stands…
Field correct as of June 27, 2024.
1. The Open champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)
Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke, Ben Curtis, John Daly, David Duval, Ernie Els, Todd Hamilton, Pádraig Harrington, Zach Johnson (3), Paul Lawrie, Justin Leonard, Shane Lowry (3,7), Rory McIlroy (3,4,6,13), Phil Mickelson (3,11), Francesco Molinari (3), Collin Morikawa (3,11,13), Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith (3,12), Jordan Spieth (3,13), Henrik Stenson (3), Tiger Woods (10)
2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)
3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023
4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023
Jason Day (13), Tommy Fleetwood (6,13), Emiliano Grillo (13), Max Homa (13), Matthew Jordan, Tom Kim (6,13), Jon Rahm (6,9,10,13), Shubhankar Sharma, Sepp Straka (13), Cameron Young
5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024
6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023
Alexander Bjork, Jorge Campillo, Matt Fitzpatrick (9,13), Ryan Fox (7), Tyrrell Hatton (13), Daniel Hillier, Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland (13), Romain Langasque, Thriston Lawrence, Min Woo Lee, Joost Luiten, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, Vincent Norrman, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Jordan Smith, Sebastian Soderberg, Sami Valimaki, Matt Wallace
7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023
Billy Horschel
8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International
To be updated in due course.
9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024
Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland
10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024
Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler (12,13)
11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024
13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup
Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor,
14. First 5 PGA Tour members and any PGA Tour members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship
To be updated in due course.
15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion
Mason Andersen
16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
To be updated in due course.
17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023
Aguri Iwasaki
18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023
Alex Cejka
19. The Amateur Champion for 2024
To be updated in due course.
20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023
21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024
To be updated in due course.
22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023
Gordon Sargent
23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023
Jasper Stubbs
24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024
Santiago De La Fuente
25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024
To be updated in due course.
26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024
Altin Van der Merwe
27. Medical Exemption
Michael Hendry
Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.
Open Qualifying Series
Joburg Open – Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt, Dan Bradbury
ISPS Handa Australian Open – Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino, Adam Scott
Arnold Palmer Invitational – Will Zalatoris
IRS Prima Malaysian Open – David Puig, Jeunghun Wang, Denwit Boriboonsub
Gateway to The Open Mizuno Open – Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh, Yuto Katsuragawa
RBC Canadian Open – Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy
Memorial Tournament – Adam Hadwin
KOLON Korea Open – Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song
KLM Open – Guido Migliozzi, Joe Dean
Italian Open – 2 places available
John Deere Classic – 2 places available
Genesis Scottish Open – 3 places available
Final Qualifying
Dundonald Links – July 2
Royal Cinque Ports – July 2
Burnham & Berrow – July 2
West Lancashire – July 2
