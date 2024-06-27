Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Royal Troon will host the Open for the tenth time this year, when the championship returns to South Ayrshire.

It first welcomes golf’s oldest tournament in 1923 and the stage is now set just over 100 years on for the final major in the men’s calendar.

Henrik Stenson won the Open on the Claret Jug’s last visit to Troon in 2016 and will be one of a handful of past champions teeing it up in July.

The American Brian Harman will look to defend his title as champion golfer on the year, as the best in the world descend on Troon’s famous links.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is hoping to make an Open return this year. The three-time winner was forced to sit out at Hoylake last year and outlined his aim to play at least once a month in 2024.

In total, 156 players will compete for the prestigious honours, so here is the field for the 152nd Open Championship as it stands…

Field correct as of June 27, 2024.

1. The Open champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)

Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke, Ben Curtis, John Daly, David Duval, Ernie Els, Todd Hamilton, Pádraig Harrington, Zach Johnson (3), Paul Lawrie, Justin Leonard, Shane Lowry (3,7), Rory McIlroy (3,4,6,13), Phil Mickelson (3,11), Francesco Molinari (3), Collin Morikawa (3,11,13), Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith (3,12), Jordan Spieth (3,13), Henrik Stenson (3), Tiger Woods (10)

2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)

3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023

4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023

Jason Day (13), Tommy Fleetwood (6,13), Emiliano Grillo (13), Max Homa (13), Matthew Jordan, Tom Kim (6,13), Jon Rahm (6,9,10,13), Shubhankar Sharma, Sepp Straka (13), Cameron Young

5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024

6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023

Alexander Bjork, Jorge Campillo, Matt Fitzpatrick (9,13), Ryan Fox (7), Tyrrell Hatton (13), Daniel Hillier, Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland (13), Romain Langasque, Thriston Lawrence, Min Woo Lee, Joost Luiten, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, Vincent Norrman, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Jordan Smith, Sebastian Soderberg, Sami Valimaki, Matt Wallace

7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023

Billy Horschel

8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International

To be updated in due course.

9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024

Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland

10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler (12,13)

11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024

13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup

Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor,

14. First 5 PGA Tour members and any PGA Tour members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship

To be updated in due course.

15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion

Mason Andersen

16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

To be updated in due course.

17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023

Aguri Iwasaki

18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023

Alex Cejka

19. The Amateur Champion for 2024

To be updated in due course.

20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023

21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024

To be updated in due course.

22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023

Gordon Sargent

23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023

Jasper Stubbs

24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024

Santiago De La Fuente

25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024

To be updated in due course.

26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024

Altin Van der Merwe

27. Medical Exemption

Michael Hendry

Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.

Open Qualifying Series

Joburg Open – Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt, Dan Bradbury

ISPS Handa Australian Open – Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino, Adam Scott

Arnold Palmer Invitational – Will Zalatoris

IRS Prima Malaysian Open – David Puig, Jeunghun Wang, Denwit Boriboonsub

Gateway to The Open Mizuno Open – Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh, Yuto Katsuragawa

RBC Canadian Open – Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy

Memorial Tournament – Adam Hadwin

KOLON Korea Open – Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song

KLM Open – Guido Migliozzi, Joe Dean

Italian Open – 2 places available

John Deere Classic – 2 places available

Genesis Scottish Open – 3 places available

Final Qualifying

Dundonald Links – July 2

Royal Cinque Ports – July 2

Burnham & Berrow – July 2

West Lancashire – July 2