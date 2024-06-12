Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ludvig Aberg is perhaps the most exciting young talent in world golf – but who is the coach who has helped the Swedish phenomenon during his meteoric rise?

Ludvig Aberg’s coach is Hans Larsson, a Swedish golf teacher he met when refining his golf game as a teenager.

Aberg first met Larsson aged 15 when he earned a place at a prestigious boarding school called Filbornaskolan in Sweden.

There, he would work tirelessly at his game alongside Larsson whilst following a regimented school routine.

Ludvig Aberg’s coach Hans Larsson

• Who is Ludvig Aberg’s caddie?

“Ludvig didn’t stick out at first,” Aberg’s coach Hans Larsson told The Independent. “He was a good player but he wasn’t top ranked. But when he left our school he did stand out. He was next level.

“If you stood next to him and you just listened to him hit a ball… it’s different,” says Larsson. “It’s not the typical sound.”

Aberg has continued to enlist the help of Larsson during his meteoric rise from the amateur ranks in Sweden to becoming the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history.

The youngster turned professional in June 2023, and, four months later, was teeing it up in the biennial showdown between Europe and Team USA at Marco Simone.

He graduated from Texas Tech as only the second player in history to win two Ben Hogan awards as the best college player in the US.

• What it’s like to play with Ludvig Aberg

Then he impressed on the PGA Tour before heading over to Europe and winning his first pro event, the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Greg Sands is the head of golf at Texas Tech, where Aberg’s game was nurtured before he started playing on the PGA Tour.

“Ludvig is a once-in-a-generation kid,” Sands told the Independent. The long-time coach added: “Quite frankly I don’t know if I’ll ever have another kid like that again.”

And even in such early stages of his career, Aberg boasts a swing that is the envy of many of the game’s elite players.

“I’ve seen a lot of golfers in my time on tour and when you walk up and down the range it’s not often I stop,” Thomas Bjorn, the European vice-captain in 2023 told bunkered.co.uk. “But I do stop for Ludvig. He’s an exceptional talent.”