Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Cantlay has been a stalwart of the PGA Tour for years, so who is his coach?

Patrick Cantlay’s coach is Jamie Mulligan.

Known for his impressive consistency, Cantlay has worked long and hard with a respected assistant.

Throughout a glittering amateur and professional career, he has become a Ryder Cup winner and lift multiple PGA Tour titles.

To reach the heights he has, of course, you need a great swing, and Cantlay certainly has that.

So, the American teamed up with coach Jamie Mulligan right away. And the rest, as they say, is history.

• Who is Patrick Cantlay’s caddie?

• Who is Patrick Cantlay’s wife?

Who is Patrick Cantlay’s coach Jamie Mulligan?

Right through his amateur career and navigating an early back injury, Patrick Cantlay has worked with his coach Jamie Mulligan.

The pair began working together when Cantlay was a young, up-and-coming golfer at Virginia Country Club in California.

He was born in 1992 and Mulligan – the club’s CEO – has been at Virgina since 2000. The coach knew Cantlay’s grandfather, while the golfer’s dad was also the club champion at Virginia.

Mulligan, who was named 2021 PGA of America Teacher and Coach of the Year, ensured Cantlay had nailed the core fundamentals of his golf swing.

Alongside assistant pro Mike Miles, who had a period on the PGA Tour, the trio formed a strong team that would take Cantlay’s game to the top.

Miles introduced the importance of simply getting the ball in the hole and Cantlay recalls: “Between the two of them, I had a really good idea of what it would take to play on Tour from a game perspective.”

• Who is Scottie Scheffler’s coach?

• Who is Rory McIlroy’s coach?

Miles added: “His drive is next gear and he had it at age ten. He used to walk out on the first tee at Virginia at that age and challenge the old guys.”

As a youngster, Cantlay attended Servite High School in Anaheim and played under coach Dane Jako.

Then, as Cantlay headed to UCLA, he played under head coach Derek Freeman for two years.

Cantlay’s coaching background has allowed him to grow into one of the best players in the world, putting together an impressive CV along the way.

His most notable win remains the FedEx Cup in 2021 and after that success, Mulligan explained that he had been helping Cantlay get stronger in the gym.

Apart from that, he said there were no changes to what they have been working on for the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Mulligan also coaches LPGA star Nelly Korda and formerly worked with her sister, Jessica.

In the early parts of Korda’s record-breaking 2024, she credited Mulligan with much of her success.