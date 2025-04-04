Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of professional golf’s biggest and most popular players, but who is Justin Rose’s wife?

Rose has had an abundance of success on the golf course, with a US Open win and multiple titles on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Englishman has won over ten times on both the PGA and DP World Tours, leading to six Ryder Cup appearances.

And throughout his career, Rose has had his wife by his side. Nowadays the pair also have two children. So, here’s some more info…

Justin Rose’s wife Kate Rose

Justin Rose is married to wife Kate.

Kate Rose (born Phillips) was born on July, 30, 1980, and began dating Rose back in 2000.

She was a former international gymnast and graduated from the University of Sussex graduate before working as an assistant at IMG where she met her long-term partner Justin Rose.

At that time, IMG represented Rose and the pair travelled together on his international golf schedule, as Justin established himself in the early stages of his professional career.

The couple then tied the knot six years later in December 2006 and they now have two children together.

Their son Leo was born in 2009, while daughter Lottie was born in 2012.

Kate has been a regular supporter of Rose at events throughout his garlanded career in the professional game and is often spotted walking the fairways or on hand to celebrate by the green.

Rose won his maiden major title at the US Open at Merion in 2013 and claimed a gold medal for Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He has 11 victories on the PGA Tour and 11 on the formerly known European Tour, whilst also playing an instrumental role in several Ryder Cup teams.

The pair have lived in the Bahamas and America during their relationship together, while the Roses set up the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation in 2009.

It’s been a huge success, where the duo have done charitable work with the aim of fighting childhood hunger in Orlando.

Rose’s wife Kate also plays a crucial role in the ladies tournaments known as the ‘Rose Ladies Series’.

The tour was founded in 2020 as a response to travel restrictions during the pandemic and has been a huge success, with events staged across some of the UK’s best golf courses.

In May 2023, Kate Rose appeared on The bunkered Podcast to discuss the Ladies Series and its growth for women’s golf, as well as her life with husband Justin.

She has caddied for Rose, too, making her debut on the bag at the Indonesian Masters back in 2017.