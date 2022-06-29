World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open

Two-time major winner and world No.1 Jin Young Ko is coming to Scotland.

The Korean sensation is the biggest name in the field at a star-studded Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, which also includes 2022 major champions Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee and In Gee Chun.

Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn – all former No.1s - have also committed to the event at Dundonald Links.

At 26, Jin Young Ko has already spent 130 weeks at the top of the world rankings. She first rose to the top of the Rolex Rankings in April 2019 after winning what’s now known as The Chevron Championship. Later that year she won her second major title at the Amundi Evian Championship and reclaimed the No.1 ranking, where she remained for 100 consecutive weeks.

She is one of South Korea’s most decorated female golfers with 13 LPGA titles, two LPGA Player of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020, and three LPGA Leading Money Winner awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ko began this season with a history-making victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February, which saw her set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30) of which she extended to 16 and 34, before an opening round of 2-over par at the first major of the year, The Chevron Championship put these streaks to an end. She also claimed four top five finishes this season including tied 4th in the US Women’s Open earlier this month.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to Ko’s international travel in 2020, and she made the difficult decision to stay at home in South Korea for the majority of the season missing out on three major championships. She did not participate in last year’s AIG Women’s Open in Carnoustie, which means she will return to Scotland having not played on the Links since her debut in the Women’s Scottish Open in 2018 where she finished tied 3rd.

Speaking on her return to Scotland, Ko commented: “I haven’t been back to Scotland since I first played in this event in 2018 so I am really excited to return in the summer. Even though links golf is tough, I really like to experience the different conditions that we don’t get in Korea or anywhere else in the world. I haven’t travelled much outside of Asia or America over the last few years, so I am looking forward to enjoying some Scottish food and beautiful scenery while I am there and also seeing how the event has evolved since I was last there four years ago.”

Trust Golf, has increased this year’s prize-fund by 33% to $2million. The Thai-based technology enterprise took over as title sponsor in 2021 as part of an ambition to help grow the women’s game and develop the next generation of golfers.

Through their sponsorship of the Women’s Scottish Open, Trust Golf aim to create the best opportunities for female golfers on an international stage and use the platform to elevate women’s golf.

It takes place at Dundonald Links from July 28-31. Click here for ticket information.