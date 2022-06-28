search
Sandy Lyle retires injured during Open qualifying

Golf News

Sandy Lyle retires injured during Open qualifying

By Jamie Hall28 June, 2022
Sandy Lyle The Open The 150th Open Open Qualifying St Anne's Old Links Scottish news
Scottish legend Sandy Lyle’s Open dream is over after he retired from qualifying due to injury.

Lyle – who won the Claret Jug in 1985 – had been attempting to qualify for this year’s 150th championship at St Andrews.

But the 64-year-old's bid to make it to the Old Course ended early amid a struggle with a hamstring problem.

“I pulled my hamstring hitting a shot five weeks ago or so in Alabama and that cut that tournament short right there,” he said.

“I wanted to try and play in The Open at St Andrews. We had a good crowd nearly all day today and then there was even more this afternoon. I hate to disappoint them but you can only go so far.

“When you’re pushing on the age that I am now, injuries are always sort of around the corner and you’ve just got to be careful what you do.”

Lyle’s withdrawal came after just one hole of the second round – a double-bogey six at the first.

He had endured a tough first round, too, shooting a five-over 77 at St Anne’s Old Links.

The two-time major winner was attempting to qualify as past champions’ exemptions for the Open end when they turn 60.

