search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCastle Stuart gets new owners... and a second course!

Golf News

Castle Stuart gets new owners... and a second course!

By Michael McEwan27 June, 2022
Castle Stuart Cabot Highlands Cabot golf in the highlands Golf In Scotland golf courses Tom Doak
Castle Stuart

Castle Stuart Golf Links has new owners.  

The acclaimed former Scottish Open host venue, located just outside Inverness on the banks of the Moray Firth, has been acquired by renowned golf course operator and developer Cabot for an undisclosed sum.

Per the purchase agreement, the destination will be renamed Cabot Highlands and will soon receive a second championship-standard golf course to be designed by Tom Doak.

Planning for the course will begin in the autumn with construction slated to start in 2023 with an estimated completion date of 2024. A short course is also currently in development and expected to open in 2023.

• LIV set to announce three more signings

• Veteran pro blasts "petty and childish" DP World Tour

Castle Stuart joins an illustrious group of courses in the fast-expanding Cabot portfolio, which includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Cirtus Farms in Florida, and Cabot Cliffs in Canada.

“Castle Stuart has been synonymous with the region since it first opened thirteen years ago,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, the CEO and founder of Cabot. “We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward. Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”

General manager Stuart McColm and the existing team at Castle Stuart now become part of the Cabot family and will continue to play a leading role in the story going forward. 

“I’ve been involved with this special property since 2006 and I too can’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter,” said McColm. “The work they’ve done at Cabot Cape Breton on the courses and within the community speaks for itself. The cultures of Cabot and Castle Stuart are a perfect fit.  

• Paige Spiranac brands Mickelson "fake"

“Together we are committed to providing golfers with fun and enjoyable courses in stunning locations as well as providing top-class customer service. The future is hugely exciting and we can’t wait to deliver on the many great plans for Cabot Highlands that will bring a significant boost to the region’s economy while at the same time delivering a very special, world class golfing experience.” 

Doak, who has designed courses around the world including the host of next week’s Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance, added: “I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Cowan-Dewar and the Cabot team. We have been searching for the perfect destination for years.  

“Our goal is to create a distinctly Scottish golf experience that appeals to players at all levels with an authentic links-style course that puts the golf holes front and centre.”

Real estate will be a key component of the community with sales expected to begin in 2023. The legacy property will feature houses and cottages with upscale, modern touches inspired by the landscape of the Scottish countryside.

When owners are not in residence, their homes will be available as luxury accommodations for visiting guests.

The Cabot Highlands property will be completed with retail, restaurants and communal gathering points.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Castle Stuart

Related Articles - golf in the highlands

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Tom Doak

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LONG READ The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for men’s golf
Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video
LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks
World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow