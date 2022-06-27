Castle Stuart gets new owners... and a second course!

Castle Stuart Golf Links has new owners.

The acclaimed former Scottish Open host venue, located just outside Inverness on the banks of the Moray Firth, has been acquired by renowned golf course operator and developer Cabot for an undisclosed sum.

Per the purchase agreement, the destination will be renamed Cabot Highlands and will soon receive a second championship-standard golf course to be designed by Tom Doak.

Planning for the course will begin in the autumn with construction slated to start in 2023 with an estimated completion date of 2024. A short course is also currently in development and expected to open in 2023.



Castle Stuart joins an illustrious group of courses in the fast-expanding Cabot portfolio, which includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Cirtus Farms in Florida, and Cabot Cliffs in Canada.

“Castle Stuart has been synonymous with the region since it first opened thirteen years ago,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, the CEO and founder of Cabot. “We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward. Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”

General manager Stuart McColm and the existing team at Castle Stuart now become part of the Cabot family and will continue to play a leading role in the story going forward.

“I’ve been involved with this special property since 2006 and I too can’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter,” said McColm. “The work they’ve done at Cabot Cape Breton on the courses and within the community speaks for itself. The cultures of Cabot and Castle Stuart are a perfect fit.

“Together we are committed to providing golfers with fun and enjoyable courses in stunning locations as well as providing top-class customer service. The future is hugely exciting and we can’t wait to deliver on the many great plans for Cabot Highlands that will bring a significant boost to the region’s economy while at the same time delivering a very special, world class golfing experience.”

Doak, who has designed courses around the world including the host of next week’s Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance, added: “I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Cowan-Dewar and the Cabot team. We have been searching for the perfect destination for years.

“Our goal is to create a distinctly Scottish golf experience that appeals to players at all levels with an authentic links-style course that puts the golf holes front and centre.”

Real estate will be a key component of the community with sales expected to begin in 2023. The legacy property will feature houses and cottages with upscale, modern touches inspired by the landscape of the Scottish countryside.

When owners are not in residence, their homes will be available as luxury accommodations for visiting guests.

The Cabot Highlands property will be completed with retail, restaurants and communal gathering points.