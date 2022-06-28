search
HomeGolf News"It p****s me off": Jim Furyk rages at reporter

Golf News

"It p****s me off”: Jim Furyk rages at reporter

By Jamie Hall28 June, 2022
When a golfer misses the cut, getting on the wrong side of them is not advisable.

Unfortunately for one reporter, that’s what happened during Jim Furyk’s press conference at the Senior US Open.

After the tournament, Furyk was asked about his level of confidence after a “very solid week” at the US Open - a line of questioning he took issue with.

The 52-year-old had shot 74-70 and missed out on the weekend at The Country Club.

“When I miss a cut and you call it a solid week, I’ll be honest, it kind of p****s me off,” he replied.

“Get that one on the tape.”

He wasn’t finished there, either. The reporter responded by pointing out that the 2003 US Open champion had only missed the cut by one shot in horrendous conditions against some of the top players in the world.

“When I start missing cuts and that’s solid, I’m going to quit,” he added.

"I’ve been working hard on it [his game] and I feel like I’m making some headway.

“But definitely you can jump off the cliff and you get to the bottom a lot quicker than you can climb back up to the top, but right now I’m working on that climb.”

