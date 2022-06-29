Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Professional golfers having beef with airlines over missing or broken clubs has been a trend in recent months.

Earlier this year Viktor Hovland’s driver was snapped en route to Hawaii, while social media is filled with stars complaining about absent bags on a weekly basis.

However, the issue went to another level in Canada this week at the Monday qualifier for the Prince Edward Island Open.

As many as 50 players who had flown in using Air Canada were left without their clubs ahead of the event.

“Not a single golfer got their clubs,” Harrison Ott, one of those affected, revealed to Golf Channel.

Former @VandyMGolf standout Harrison Ott is among the 50 or so Canada players who are missing their golf clubs because of Air Canada issues. Ott was able to Monday qualify anyways today, using a makeshift set and wearing a polo from the pro — with a Coors Light logo on it! pic.twitter.com/6GMxoxiPVB — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) June 27, 2022

“There were about 30 players on my flight, and we all go to baggage claim, and the bags start going around and hardly anybody even claims them.

“Turns out, they were backed-up bags from previous flights who had their bags not make it."

Ott turned up to the PGA Tour Canada event without any equipment – and still managed to qualify.

But others were not so fortunate. As many as 20 players were forced to pull out, with the pro shop unable to find enough gear to go round.

Scott Pritchard, the tour’s executive director, said he was aware of the problems and made $200,000 available to be split evenly among the field as a goodwill gesture.