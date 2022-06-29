search
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Golf News

Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

By Jamie Hall29 June, 2022
PGA Tour Canada Air Canada Monday Qualifying Tour News Trending
Golf Clubs

Professional golfers having beef with airlines over missing or broken clubs has been a trend in recent months.

Earlier this year Viktor Hovland’s driver was snapped en route to Hawaii, while social media is filled with stars complaining about absent bags on a weekly basis.

However, the issue went to another level in Canada this week at the Monday qualifier for the Prince Edward Island Open.

• PGA Tour and DP World Tour expand alliance

• Open Qualifying: Who's in and who's out?

As many as 50 players who had flown in using Air Canada were left without their clubs ahead of the event.

“Not a single golfer got their clubs,” Harrison Ott, one of those affected, revealed to Golf Channel.

“There were about 30 players on my flight, and we all go to baggage claim, and the bags start going around and hardly anybody even claims them.

“Turns out, they were backed-up bags from previous flights who had their bags not make it."

• Sandy Lyle's Open bid ends in injury heartbreak

• "It p****s me off": Jim Furyk rages at reporter

Ott turned up to the PGA Tour Canada event without any equipment – and still managed to qualify.

But others were not so fortunate. As many as 20 players were forced to pull out, with the pro shop unable to find enough gear to go round.

Scott Pritchard, the tour’s executive director, said he was aware of the problems and made $200,000 available to be split evenly among the field as a goodwill gesture.

