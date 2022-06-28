The Open Final Qualifying: Who’s in and who’s out?

Another 16 golfers have stamped their tickets to St Andrews following Final Qualifying for the 150th Open.

Played across Fairmont St Andrews, St Anne’s Old Links, Prince’s and Hollinwell, the top four from each course sealed their spots at the historic major.

In often dreadful conditions across the UK, under-par rounds were at a premium.

But after a marathon day, which began at 7am and finished more than 12 hours, 36 holes and several playoffs later, we know who will be heading to the Old Course.

Here’s how they did it...

Fairmont St Andrews

Ireland’s David Carey recorded two stunning rounds to book his place just a short walk down the road at the Old Course.

After opening with a 68, he followed it up with an afternoon 69 to finish four clear of the pack.

“I’m very big on my golf history," he told the Open website.

"I have been saying to everybody for the last three months that I wanted to play in The 150th Open at St Andrews, so this is special.”

Robert Dinwiddie was his closest challenger, shooting 71-70 to make sure of his spot.

Further down the standings, qualification was on a knife-edge. Aaron Rai – T19 at Royal St George’s last year – could not navigate a three-man playoff, with Alex Wrigley and Lars van Meijel snapping up the final two spots.

There was also heartbreak for Nairn amateur Calum Scott, who looked well-placed after his first round but was unable to follow it up in the afternoon as he dropped back.

Blairgowrie’s Bradley Neil finished level alongside Scott. Grant Forrest was unable to replicate his Hero Open-winning performance from 2021 on the same course and missed out, as did Marc Warren despite some promising signs.

Fairmont St Andrews qualifiers: David Carey, Robert Dinwiddie, Alex Wrigley, Lars van Meijel.



Prince’s

Sandwich provided one of the tastiest storylines of the day, with no less than five players involved in a playoff for a single spot.

Nathan Kimsey, Jack Floydd, David Boote, Harry Boyle and Matt Southgate – subject of a feature-length interview in the latest issue of bunkered – were all locked on two-under after 36 holes.

It was Floydd who joined Matthew Ford, Ronan Mullarney and Jack Rutherford on the trip to the Old Course.

Amateurs Hayden Hopewell and Laurenz Schiergen were agonisingly a shot outside the playoff, while Australia’s Blake Collyer, having shot the lights out with a five-under first round, collapsed back to level during the afternoon.

Prince's qualifiers: Matthew Ford, Ronan Mullarney, Jack Rutherford, Jack Floydd.



St Anne’s Old Links

Marcus Armitage and Sam Bairstow matched each other blow for blow as they shot the two lowest rounds of the day.

DP World Tour pro Armitage and amateur Bairstow both finished eight-under for their 36 holes at St Anne’s Old Links to stamp their tickets to St Andrews.

Matthew Jordan also made it through, while John Parry booked his place by beating Daniel Kay in a sudden-death playoff.

But it was a tougher afternoon for others at St Anne’s. Calum Fyfe missed out on two-over, as did Spain’s Pedro Oriol. South Africa’s George Coetzee retired, as did Oliver Fisher.

And Sandy Lyle’s bid to make it back to the Open 37 years after he won it ended in heartbreak when he was forced to quit with a hamstring injury.

St Anne's Old Links qualifiers: Marcus Armitage, Sam Bairstow, Matthew Jordan, John Parry.



Hollinwell

Bucket hat-clad Hallamshire amateur Barclay Brown topped the standings at Hollinwell thanks to an outstanding first round of four-under.

Brown made the most of the better early conditions, then consolidated his position with a level-par 72 in the afternoon.

He was joined by Richard Mansell, Oliver Farr and Marco Penge – who at one stage looked dead and buried but clawed his way back.

Jonathan “Jigger” Thomson, who had a hole-in-one at Royal St George’s last year, was among those to narrowly miss out this time around. Former Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson was also close.

Others, including Robert Rock and Hayden Porteous, had tough days at the office and failed to make it to St Andrews.

Hollinwell qualifiers: Barclay Brown, Richard Mansell, Oliver Farr, Marco Penge.

