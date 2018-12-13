Bubba Watson gives update on ‘retirement’ plans

Bubba Watson has never been shy in giving his thoughts on when he might retire.



Not long after winning the 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions, he said he would consider retiring from golf if he got to ten PGA Tour wins.

“I'm going to keep trying until I get to ten, and then I'll switch it from there,” Watson told AP. “Or retire.”



• Brooks Koepka irked by ESPN list snub



• Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally



Earlier this year at the Genesis Open, Watson broke a two-year win drought to clinch that tenth official PGA Tour win after an awful 2017, where he was plagued with an undisclosed illness.

“I'm not going to retire,” Watson said after that win. “I've got two more years guaranteed now so I'm going to last two more at least. And I'm going to be at Augusta until they kick me out.”

Speaking to Golf Channel recently, Watson quashed his plans for ‘retirement’ further, outlining a new goal that he hopes to achieve.

He is now at 12 PGA Tour wins following glory at the WGC-Dell Match Play and Travelers Championship and has set his sights on 15 victories, which could get him into the Hall of Fame.

“Am I Hall of Fame worthy? I'm going to be dead honest with you - it would be the most joyous occasion in my life when it came to the game of golf,” he said.



• LPGA pro Mel Reid comes out as gay



• Horschel thinks controversial rule should be changed

“I can't tell you if that's in or not. But my new goal is three more, see if I can get to 15."

If he does achieve that soon, he won’t be putting his clubs away for good.

“They keep giving me money,” Watson said. “So I'm going to keep playing.”