search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBubba Watson gives update on ‘retirement’ plans

Golf News

Bubba Watson gives update on ‘retirement’ plans

By bunkered.co.uk13 December, 2018
Bubba Watson PGA Tour Genesis Open WGC-Dell Match Play Travelers Championship
Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson has never been shy in giving his thoughts on when he might retire.

Not long after winning the 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions, he said he would consider retiring from golf if he got to ten PGA Tour wins.

“I'm going to keep trying until I get to ten, and then I'll switch it from there,” Watson told AP. “Or retire.”

• Brooks Koepka irked by ESPN list snub

• Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally

Earlier this year at the Genesis Open, Watson broke a two-year win drought to clinch that tenth official PGA Tour win after an awful 2017, where he was plagued with an undisclosed illness.

“I'm not going to retire,” Watson said after that win. “I've got two more years guaranteed now so I'm going to last two more at least. And I'm going to be at Augusta until they kick me out.”

Bubba Watson 2

Speaking to Golf Channel recently, Watson quashed his plans for ‘retirement’ further, outlining a new goal that he hopes to achieve.

He is now at 12 PGA Tour wins following glory at the WGC-Dell Match Play and Travelers Championship and has set his sights on 15 victories, which could get him into the Hall of Fame.

“Am I Hall of Fame worthy? I'm going to be dead honest with you - it would be the most joyous occasion in my life when it came to the game of golf,” he said.

• LPGA pro Mel Reid comes out as gay

• Horschel thinks controversial rule should be changed

“I can't tell you if that's in or not. But my new goal is three more, see if I can get to 15."

If he does achieve that soon, he won’t be putting his clubs away for good.

“They keep giving me money,” Watson said. “So I'm going to keep playing.”

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Genesis Open

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Match Play

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Golf News

Outspoken TV host reacts after golf club's £65m sale
It's not too late to give the gift of bunkered this Christmas!
Bubba Watson gives update on ‘retirement’ plans
Have you entered today's bunkered Advent Calendar competition?
A peek inside issue 168 of bunkered

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
See all videos right arrow