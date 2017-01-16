bunkered.co.uk

INSTRUCTION

Golf tips: How to shape your shots When it comes to shaping your shots, there are things that you can do in your set-up to get the results you want. However, rather than over-complicating it and...

Golf tips: How to swing like Miguel What one word would I use to describe Miguel Angel Jimenez, writes Tuition Panel member Kevin Craggs? Refreshing. I think that sums him up pretty well. In an age...

Golf tips: How to nail your hybrids Now that hybrids have been around for more than a decade, it’s easy to spot the common faults. The biggest one is that some players still don’t carry a...

Carly Booth: How to improve your chipping GOLF TIPS Often over the last few years, one-handed chips has become something a lot of coaches teach and it’s something I’ve been taught, writes Ladies European Tour pro...