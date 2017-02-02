bunkered.co.uk

Ian Woosnam Following the 1987 Ryder Cup, Woosnam became a serial winner on the European Tour, with 1995 the only year between 1988 and 1997 that he didn’t record at least one...
HOLE-IN-ONE An American couple had an extra reason why their honeymoon would...
• Tour pros sound off over ‘ridiculous’ play suspension in Dubai •...
DARREN CLARKE In difficult afternoon conditions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Darren Clarke opened the event with a three-over-par 75. One of his dropped shots came on the...
Mark Wahlberg launches hosel rocket into
stands on No.16 at TPC Scottsdale
PXG clubs to get ‘a lot more’ expensive
Sergio Garcia makes fan’s dream come true
The owner of luxury golf tour operator Chaka Travel, Mark Marais, recently whisked his wife Marcella off to explore South Africa aboard the luxury train Rovos Rail. With a...
Click here to post your review