bunkered.co.uk

INSTRUCTION

Golf tips: How to play a high lob GOLF TIPS The inability to play a suitable shot when you find yourself in trouble can regularly be the downfall of posting a good score. Whether you find yourself...

Golf tips: How to shape your shots When it comes to shaping your shots, there are things that you can do in your set-up to get the results you want. However, rather than over-complicating it and...

Golf tips: How to swing like Miguel What one word would I use to describe Miguel Angel Jimenez, writes Tuition Panel member Kevin Craggs? Refreshing. I think that sums him up pretty well. In an age...

Golf tips: How to nail your hybrids Now that hybrids have been around for more than a decade, it’s easy to spot the common faults. The biggest one is that some players still don’t carry a...