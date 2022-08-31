search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearIs this shaft the secret to Rory McIlroy’s amazing year?

Gear

Is this shaft the secret to Rory McIlroy’s amazing year?

By James Tait31 August, 2022
Rory McIlroy Fujikura Fujikura Ventus Gear FedExCup Tour Championhip
Rory Mc Ilroy Ventus Shaft

Rory McIlroy’s victory at the Tour Championship sealed his third FedEx Cup win – and also capped a great year for Fujikura. 

The Japanese brand supplies the Northern Irishman and he contributed towards making 2022 its most successful year to date. 

McIlroy sealed his Tour Championship win and 2022 season champion status with a Fujikura driver and wood shaft in the bag.  

• REVIEW: New TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

On his way to a third PGA Tour victory this season, he played the VENTUS Black 6X in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus and the VENTUS Black 9X in his Stealth plus 5-wood. 

On the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship, Fujikura was once again the No.1 driver shaft that week, with 34.5% of the field using the brand in their big sticks.  

In the wood shaft count, Fujikura had 28.2% of the field. 

Used in the driver shafts of 23 different PGA Tour champions, the completion of this PGA Tour season rounds off a historic season on tour for Fujikura.  

•“Not welcome”: LIV stars barred from Wentworth pro-am

With multiple global wins this year, including Major championships and international titles, the latest VENTUS range has been a dramatic success on tour for 2022.  

The top three players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith and Rory McIlroy – all use the company’s products in their woods. 

For further information on Fujikura click here

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Fujikura

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - FedExCup

Related Articles - Tour Championhip

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow