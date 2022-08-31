Is this shaft the secret to Rory McIlroy’s amazing year?

Rory McIlroy’s victory at the Tour Championship sealed his third FedEx Cup win – and also capped a great year for Fujikura.

The Japanese brand supplies the Northern Irishman and he contributed towards making 2022 its most successful year to date.

McIlroy sealed his Tour Championship win and 2022 season champion status with a Fujikura driver and wood shaft in the bag.

On his way to a third PGA Tour victory this season, he played the VENTUS Black 6X in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus and the VENTUS Black 9X in his Stealth plus 5-wood.

On the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship, Fujikura was once again the No.1 driver shaft that week, with 34.5% of the field using the brand in their big sticks.

In the wood shaft count, Fujikura had 28.2% of the field.

Used in the driver shafts of 23 different PGA Tour champions, the completion of this PGA Tour season rounds off a historic season on tour for Fujikura.

With multiple global wins this year, including Major championships and international titles, the latest VENTUS range has been a dramatic success on tour for 2022.

The top three players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith and Rory McIlroy – all use the company’s products in their woods.

