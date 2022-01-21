Why it's time to upgrade your Callaway driver

Earlier this month, Callaway unveiled its new line-up of Rogue ST drivers, and there are five key reasons why you should be seriously considering sticking one in your bag.



Although Callaway has produced some phenomenal drivers over the past few years, it is safe to say that the Rogue ST family is the brand’s finest work to date.



It combines the very best of Callaway’s technologies over the past few years into the design, with an increased emphasis on stability and forgiveness.



Honestly, I could wax lyrical for days about how good the Rogue ST drivers are.



For now, however, let me fill you in on why now is the perfect time to add a new bomber to your bag.

1. Who should be upgrading?

The gains in performance are almost immediately noticeable with the Rogue ST drivers, whether that be out on the golf course or in the form of hard data on a launch monitor. If, for example, you purchased one of the brilliant Callaway Epic drivers from last year, then you are likely going to see improved dispersion, more consistent launch conditions and greater speed consistency with the Rogue ST family.



It then comes down to you whether you feel the gains in performance warrant splashing the cash on a new driver. Although the Rogue ST family (£479) is slightly cheaper than last year’s Epic models (£499), there is no getting around the fact that a new driver is a sizeable investment.



Although some Epic users may want to upgrade, it is those of you with drivers that are around four or five years old (or even older than that) who should be booking a fitting session now. If you have the original Rogue (2018) or original Epic (2017) in your bag, the gains you make are going to be rather significant.



All of this, however, is predicated on ensuring that the Rogue ST is custom fit for your swing and your game. Only by going through the fitting process will you ensure that you have the right model and set-up to maximise your results.

2. A model for every golfer

Callaway has expanded the number of models it offers, moving from three distinct heads to four. Each has been designed to cater for different types of golfers, with different preferences, demands and performance characteristics built into each head.



The Rogue ST MAX is the jack-of-all-trades. It is the model that will, in all likelihood, suit the majority of you thanks to its all-round performance and significant forgiveness.

The Rogue ST MAX D, is, as you might have guessed, the model that delivers the greatest draw bias of the range through a more upright lie, reduced face progression and, importantly, an external screw weight within the heel that all combine to deliver maximum shot shape correction.

Tailored more towards the better player and those of you who possess high clubhead speed, the Rogue ST MAX LS will produce lower spin, while still providing the benefits of a high MOI design. Also, expect to see a more neutral ball flight and greater workability to go along with the reduction in spin rate.



Finally, the new, ‘tour-proven’ Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS is a spin-killing, anti-left bomber. This more compact 450cc head is for the tour pros and seriously good ball strikers only.

3. Stability shines through

Callaway says the Rogue ST is its "fastest, most stable driver ever." Yes, it is seriously quick, but what stands out most is the stability on offer. After all, stability and forgiveness are exactly what most everyday golfers need to see from their driver.



The Rogue ST MAX is immensely stable at impact. This is because the forgiveness levels have gone through the roof with the inclusion of new Tungsten Speed Cartridge.



The Rogue ST MAX is easily the most stable and user-friendly Callaway driver I have ever tested.

4. It looks the business

There is a good chance most of you will agree with me when I say that Callaway’s drivers over the past few years haven’t really been able to match their incredible performance with appealing aesthetics.



When I had the Epic Flash SZ and MAVRIK SZ drivers in my bag, I had to go down the Callaway Customs route in order to get a driver that not only went like stink, but also looked the part.



For 2022, however, the designers have knocked it out the park in the looks department. The matte black carbon crown, subtle decals and the 'brass/gold' colour scheme are a joy to behold.

5. The complete package

Regardless of what you are looking for from your next driver, Callaway has you covered with the Rogue ST line-up.



These drivers are the complete package. The on-course performance is superb, they sound good, inspire you with confidence and now have the looks.



I cannot find fault whichever way I turn and I’m sure you will agree if you decide to give them a bash for yourself.

