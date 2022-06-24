10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

Here at bunkered, it’s a new issue day – in our opinion, the best kind of day there is.

The Open preview

The 150th Open is going to be the biggest and best ever – so it’s only right our preview should be the same. We’ve got a massive 46 (yes, 46!) pages on the oldest major as it returns to the Old Course for this year’s historic championship.

Champion golfers

To hear from one of Gary Player, Tom Watson or Jack Nicklaus is a real treat, but that’s not enough. Michael McEwan sat down for a chat with all three icons of the sport, all about their memories of St Andrews. Don’t miss it.

Tiger’s return

Tiger Woods is set to return to the scene of two of his finest victories... but he will be an altogether different animal this time around. Lewis Fraser runs the rule over his chances, and whether it really could be a final farewell.

How to play the Old Course

The world’s best will battle it out at the Old Lady, but what’s the best way for the average Joe to tackle golf’s most famous track? We explain how to go about it.

Have your best ever summer

Desperate to get your game on track for the summer season? We’ve teamed up with TaylorMade to deliver 16 – yes, 16 – pages filled with every tip you could possibly imagine to give you the edge.

The death cheater

In 2012, Abdul Nevarez was left with one working limb after a motorcycle collision; but three years later, he was back on the golf course. Jamie Hall caught up with him to find out how the game gave him his life back.

10 pages of new gear

On the hunt for your next purchase? We run the rule over the latest golf gear to hit the shelves. We’ve got the verdict on products from Titleist, PING, Oscar Jacobson and more.

The best tuition

LPGA star Anne van Dam joins us this month to share her swing secrets. We can also teach you how to hole out like a pro, how to get your ball-striking working when it matters and how to putt like Ben Crenshaw.

Ian Rae

The master professional has worked with some of the best in the business. Now he’s embarking on a new challenge, and we caught up with him to hear all about it.

Great competitions

Who doesn’t love a competition? At bunkered, we certainly do and in issue 194 we’ve got a huge FIVE chances for you to win. Putters, clothing, balls and more – we've got it all.

