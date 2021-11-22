search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News10 new Scottish golf courses currently in the pipeline

The Stretch

10 new Scottish golf courses currently in the pipeline

By Michael McEwan17 November, 2021
golf courses Golf In Scotland New courses Scottish news
Under Construction

With the exception of New Zealand, it is reckoned that Scotland has more golf courses per capita than any other country in the world.

The most recent edition of the R&A’s ‘Golf Around The World’ survey – published in 2019 – put the total number of golf facilities in the ‘Home of Golf’ at 614. That’s roughly one facility for every 8,882 people. For context, it’s one per 19,579 in the US, one per 20,733 in England, and one per 79,066 in Germany.

So yes, we do rather well – and, evidently, we’re not done yet.

By our estimation, there are around ten new golf projects at various stages of development across the country right now.

Hit the NEXT button below for full details (and pics) of them all...

--

Please note: All info correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - New courses

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour unveils MASSIVE increase in financial incentives for players
The Masters: How the 2022 field looks right now
Frustrated Rory McIlroy "rips shirt" at DP World Tour Championship
Tiger Woods back hitting balls following horror car crash
Rory Sabbatini hit with DQ after for bizarre rules violation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow