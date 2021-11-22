10 new Scottish golf courses currently in the pipeline

With the exception of New Zealand, it is reckoned that Scotland has more golf courses per capita than any other country in the world.

The most recent edition of the R&A’s ‘Golf Around The World’ survey – published in 2019 – put the total number of golf facilities in the ‘Home of Golf’ at 614. That’s roughly one facility for every 8,882 people. For context, it’s one per 19,579 in the US, one per 20,733 in England, and one per 79,066 in Germany.

So yes, we do rather well – and, evidently, we’re not done yet.

By our estimation, there are around ten new golf projects at various stages of development across the country right now.

