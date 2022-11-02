6 players who will be eligible for the senior tour in 2023

They say age is just a number – but for golfers, hitting a certain milestone means more playing opportunities.

On both sides of the Atlantic, turning 50 opens the door to playing on senior golf, whether that’s on the Legends Tour or the PGA Tour Champions.

There’s stiff competition, too, with icons of the game going head to head well into their 70s.

Plenty of stars around the top of the game are closing in on their ticket to the senior circuits – and here we look at some of those who will become eligible in the next 12 months.

