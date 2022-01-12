7 contenders to be the next European Ryder Cup captain

With the 2020/21 Ryder Cup now a distant memory, the focus is firmly on who will lead Europe into the next match in 2023.

Taking place at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, the match will be just the third edition of the contest to be staged in Continental Europe, following Valderrama (1997) and Le Golf National (2018).

The big question, though, is who will be the European captain for the match? In the event that Padraig Harrington doesn’t take charge for a second successive time, the baton will be passed to somebody else – but who?

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over the captaincy contenders.

