Adam Scott backs PGA Tour amid LIV Golf reports

Former Masters champion Adam Scott dismissed reports he could join LIV Golf, instead praising sweeping changes to the PGA Tour.

The 42-year-old has been widely rumoured to be considering a switch to the Saudi-funded circuit this year.

There is already a strong Australian contingent on the tour, including Open champion Cam Smith, as well as former world No.1 Greg Norman filling the role of CEO.

In 2023 the circuit will host an event on Australian soil when it visits Adelaide.

But speaking to Eurosport, Scott refuted the latest claims he is nearing a move to the rebel tour.

"I don't know that there's ever been a better time to be a member of the PGA Tour because all of a sudden there are these 13 elevated events that are at least double the money we've ever played for,” he said.

Instead, Scott has set himself the lofty ambition of completing a career grand slam, despite having just one major win.

He has contended in the others, most notably losing out in heartbreaking fashion at the 2012 Open.

However, earlier this week he reunited with caddie Steve Williams, who was on his bag for his victory at Augusta in 2013.

“I guess I want to win all the majors, and that sounds like a lot, but really it’s three more events,” he told reporters at the Australian PGA Championship.

“It’s just got to be the right week. I have all the tools. I’m still very healthy. I’m still moving the golf ball well and I have a lot of experience, and I’m just trying to put it all together.

"I want to fulfil my dreams and goals as a player and time is less on my side now. I have to do everything I can to make sure I give myself the best chance. I still haven’t achieved all the things I want to achieve in my own career.”

Scott’s commitment to the PGA Tour comes amid sweeping changes to the circuit, widely seen as a bid to stop the top players joining LIV.