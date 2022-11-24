Tour pro reveals Tiger Woods regret

PGA Tour star Camilo Villegas revealed he felt “trapped” after playing practice rounds with Tiger Woods.

The Colombian broke onto the tour at the height of Woods’ powers and practiced with the 15-time major winner while they both lived in Florida.

However, in an interview on GOLF’s Subpar podcast, Villegas revealed he regrets teeing it up alongside the man who is arguably the greatest golfer of all time.

• Cam Smith brands OWGR row "a pain"



• Pro "really p****d off" by Presidents Cup snub



A four-time PGA Tour winner, the 40-year-old also gave an insight into Woods’ routine during the same period.

"I remember going to tournaments where you had to sign in,” he told Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on the podcast.

“I would go to sign in at 5.45 and Tiger’s name was already there and he was in and out. It was like ‘what time did this guy get here?’ Sometimes he would show up to the gym at four in the morning and by the time we got there he was gone.

“To be honest I don’t spend time with Tiger. He keeps to himself a little bit. He has a few friends.

“I got to play some practice rounds with him when I was out on tour and started getting a little bit closer to him.

• Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed



• Colsaerts named Ryder Cup vice-captain



“But then, being very, very, very honest, and this might be a little controversial, I don’t know what the benefit was. All the eyes were on Tiger, then you see the guys who are close to him and they get trapped from a media point of view to the Tiger life and I didn’t want that. I wanted to be my own.

“It’s nothing against Tiger. It’s tough being Tiger. People always talk about him and say ‘I’d love to be Tiger for a day’. Maybe for a day, but it’s not easy.”