Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed

The results of the PGA Tour’s expanded Player Impact Program have been revealed, with Tiger Woods scooping the top prize.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are also among the winners, each securing multi-million pound bonuses thanks to the enhanced scheme.

Earlier this year the tour announced the prize pot would increase to $100million from $40million, with the number of players rewarded doubled from ten to 20.

Woods topped the standings for the second year in a row despite playing just nine rounds of competitive golf since the start of the season.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was a prominent voice in support of the tour amid the ongoing power struggle with LIV Golf.

Although many of the players on the list enjoyed hugely successful years, others – such as Jason Day and Rickie Fowler – made it despite failing to set the heather alight on the course.

Five measurements were used for calculating the final list: internet searches, number of unique news articles, sponsor screen time, population awareness and social media reach.

2022 PIP standings in full

1. Tiger Woods - $15million

2. Rory McIlroy - $12million

3. Jordan Spieth - $9million

4. Justin Thomas - $7.5million

5. Jon Rahm - $6million

6. Scottie Scheffler - $5.5million

7. Xander Schauffele - $5million

8. Matt Fitzpatrick - $5million

9. Will Zalatoris - $5million

10. Tony Finau - $5million

11. Collin Morikawa - $3million

12. Shane Lowry - $3million

13. Kevin Kisner - $3million

14. Max Homa - $3million

15. Billy Horschel - $3million

16. Rickie Fowler - $2million

17. Adam Scott - $2million

18. Jason Day - $2million

19. Patrick Cantlay - $2million

20. Viktor Hovland - $2 million

Additional bonuses: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, Sam Burns (all $2million)