Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed

Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed

By Jamie Hall22 November, 2022
The results of the PGA Tour’s expanded Player Impact Program have been revealed, with Tiger Woods scooping the top prize.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are also among the winners, each securing multi-million pound bonuses thanks to the enhanced scheme.

Earlier this year the tour announced the prize pot would increase to $100million from $40million, with the number of players rewarded doubled from ten to 20.

Woods topped the standings for the second year in a row despite playing just nine rounds of competitive golf since the start of the season.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was a prominent voice in support of the tour amid the ongoing power struggle with LIV Golf.

Although many of the players on the list enjoyed hugely successful years, others – such as Jason Day and Rickie Fowler – made it despite failing to set the heather alight on the course.

Five measurements were used for calculating the final list: internet searches, number of unique news articles, sponsor screen time, population awareness and social media reach.

Keep reading to see the standings in full

2022 PIP standings in full

1. Tiger Woods - $15million
2. Rory McIlroy - $12million
3. Jordan Spieth - $9million
4. Justin Thomas - $7.5million
5. Jon Rahm - $6million
6. Scottie Scheffler - $5.5million
7. Xander Schauffele - $5million
8. Matt Fitzpatrick - $5million
9. Will Zalatoris - $5million

10. Tony Finau - $5million
11. Collin Morikawa - $3million
12. Shane Lowry - $3million
13. Kevin Kisner - $3million
14. Max Homa - $3million
15. Billy Horschel - $3million
16. Rickie Fowler - $2million
17. Adam Scott - $2million
18. Jason Day - $2million
19. Patrick Cantlay - $2million
20. Viktor Hovland - $2 million

Additional bonuses: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, Sam Burns (all $2million)

