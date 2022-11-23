search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro “really p****d off” by Presidents Cup snub

Golf News

Pro “really p****d off” by Presidents Cup snub

By Jamie Hall23 November, 2022
Lucas Herbert Presidents Cup PGA Tour
Presidents Cup Lucas Herbert

Tour pro Lucas Herbert admitted he was “really p****d off” after being left out of this year’s Presidents Cup.

The Australian was seen as a contender to make Trevor Immelman’s international team, particularly after a number of high-profile defections to LIV Golf rendered the likes of Cam Smith ineligible.

He was not the only surprising omission from the former Masters champion’s lineup, with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox also left out despite an outstanding season on the DP World Tour.

• Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed

• Colsaerts named Ryder Cup vice-captain

"I was really p****d off I didn't make that team," Herbert told Golf Australia.

"I thought I had a lot to offer and I felt like my form was decent leading up to it.

"I didn't think I was out of form, so I was pretty disappointed when I got the call."

Despite missing out on the chance to take on the US, however, Herbert didn’t affect him too much.

• Woods and McIlroy hit by Twitter purge

• FIRST LOOK: Augusta National's new 13th

"To be honest, I was sat on a yacht in Miami drinking, so I didn't find it that tough to watch," he added.

"They went a lot off the stats and a lot off the numbers, and those guys suited that golf course the best. Obviously a couple of them didn't play the way they would have liked that week."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lucas Herbert

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow