Pro “really p****d off” by Presidents Cup snub

Tour pro Lucas Herbert admitted he was “really p****d off” after being left out of this year’s Presidents Cup.

The Australian was seen as a contender to make Trevor Immelman’s international team, particularly after a number of high-profile defections to LIV Golf rendered the likes of Cam Smith ineligible.

He was not the only surprising omission from the former Masters champion’s lineup, with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox also left out despite an outstanding season on the DP World Tour.

"I was really p****d off I didn't make that team," Herbert told Golf Australia.

"I thought I had a lot to offer and I felt like my form was decent leading up to it.

"I didn't think I was out of form, so I was pretty disappointed when I got the call."

Despite missing out on the chance to take on the US, however, Herbert didn’t affect him too much.

"To be honest, I was sat on a yacht in Miami drinking, so I didn't find it that tough to watch," he added.

"They went a lot off the stats and a lot off the numbers, and those guys suited that golf course the best. Obviously a couple of them didn't play the way they would have liked that week."