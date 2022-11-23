search
HomeGolf NewsCam Smith brands OWGR "a pain" over LIV row

Golf News

Cam Smith brands OWGR "a pain" over LIV row

By Jamie Hall23 November, 2022
cam smith LIV Golf OWGR The Open
Cam Smith Liv Golf Owgr

Cam Smith branded the lack of world ranking points on LIV Golf a “pain” ahead of his Australian homecoming.

The Open champion hasn’t played a ranking event since the Tour Championship, after which he defected to the Saudi-backed series.

His return to his homeland marks his first ranking tournament since his move.

• Pro "really p****d off" by Presidents Cup snub

• Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed

It comes amid a row over whether the upstart series will be granted points by OWGR, the body which oversees the rankings.

LIV has filed an application, while it also entered a partnership with the little-known MENA Tour in an unsuccessful bid to speed up the process.

Smith, who was at the centre of a two-month will he/won’t he rumour mill after refusing to rule out the switch immediately after his Open win, admitted he has been “hurt” by his inability to earn points.

"Since joining, I feel not having any points has definitely hurt me a fair bit,” he told the media ahead of the Australian PGA Championship.

• Colsaerts named Ryder Cup vice-captain

• Woods and McIlroy hit by Twitter purge

“Especially with the golf - I've been playing some really, really solid golf. Yeah, it's a bit of a pain, but there's no pressure to come out here.

"It's just exciting being back and I think the buzz of the crowd and all that stuff is going to mean more to me than a few world ranking points."

