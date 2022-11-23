Cam Smith brands OWGR "a pain" over LIV row

Cam Smith branded the lack of world ranking points on LIV Golf a “pain” ahead of his Australian homecoming.

The Open champion hasn’t played a ranking event since the Tour Championship, after which he defected to the Saudi-backed series.

His return to his homeland marks his first ranking tournament since his move.

• Pro "really p****d off" by Presidents Cup snub



• Tiger Woods wins as PIP results revealed



It comes amid a row over whether the upstart series will be granted points by OWGR, the body which oversees the rankings.

LIV has filed an application, while it also entered a partnership with the little-known MENA Tour in an unsuccessful bid to speed up the process.

Smith, who was at the centre of a two-month will he/won’t he rumour mill after refusing to rule out the switch immediately after his Open win, admitted he has been “hurt” by his inability to earn points.

"Since joining, I feel not having any points has definitely hurt me a fair bit,” he told the media ahead of the Australian PGA Championship.

• Colsaerts named Ryder Cup vice-captain



• Woods and McIlroy hit by Twitter purge



“Especially with the golf - I've been playing some really, really solid golf. Yeah, it's a bit of a pain, but there's no pressure to come out here.

"It's just exciting being back and I think the buzz of the crowd and all that stuff is going to mean more to me than a few world ranking points."