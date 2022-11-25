search
Sergio Garcia's world ranking record set to end this week

Golf News

Sergio Garcia’s world ranking record set to end this week

By Jamie Hall25 November, 2022
Sergio Garcia The Masters OWGR LIV Golf
Sergio Garcia Owgr

For 23 years, Sergio Garcia has been a mainstay among the top 100 golfers in the world.

However, after this week that will no longer be the case. The former Masters champion is currently 99th in the standings and is set to drop even lower.

According to OWGR guru Nosferatu on Twitter, the Spaniard – who is not playing any event this week – is guaranteed to fall out of the top 100.

• Paul McGinley defends "strategic alliance"

• DP World Tour: Full 2023 schedule

Garcia, who is Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer, first broke into the top 100 aged just 19 on July 4 1999 and has never left.

In that time the Spaniard has consistently been one of the world’s best players, although for a time it looked as though his chance to win a major had eluded him.

But at the 2017 Masters, he finally put his demons to bed with a playoff victory over Justin Rose at Augusta.

Since then, Garcia has been unable to add to his major tally and attracted controversy this year when he joined LIV Golf, a decision which ultimately contributed to his fall down the rankings.

• Tour pro reveals Tiger Woods regrets

• Cam Smith brands OWGR row "a pain"

Having pre-empted a PGA Tour ban by resigning his membership, he has also reportedly given up his status on the DP World Tour.

As LIV’s application for world ranking points is yet to be decided, it means Garcia’s opportunities to pick up points and return to the top 100 in the immediate future will be severely limited.

